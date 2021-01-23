We sympathize with Cochise County health officials struggling with the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. They are stuck in a difficult spot between what federal and state authorities are supplying and confusing reports of who is eligible for the shot.
It’s making people mad.
Cochise County public health director Alicia Thompson acknowledged as much in a news article last week, indicating her agency has worked diligently to prepare for the mass inoculation, only to be frustrated when the number of vaccines made available is significantly fewer than the number of people trying to get vaccinated.
A number of local residents have made the trip to State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix area to get the shot. However even this 24-hour, 7-days-a-week site has reached its capacity. Last week the Arizona Department of Health reported there “… is no availability” for appointments from Feb. 1 through Feb. 16. The agency said some 124,000 appointments were catalogued within a 10-hour period after booking for February became available on Jan. 19.
As of Jan. 20, some 4,020 Cochise County residents had received the vaccine, which was more than the number administered in Yuma, Santa Cruz, Pinal, Apache and Mohave counties.
Meanwhile, the pandemic is ravaging this state. Arizona's rate of new positive cases last week was 97.4 cases per 100,000 people, according to the federal Center for Disease Control (CDC). The U.S. average for new cases is 60.1 cases per 100,000 people.
Arizona's average daily COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days was fourth highest in the nation as of Wednesday, CDC data show.
Though we frequently criticize state and federal agencies for programs that are either too costly or don’t make sense in our corner of Arizona, this situation demonstrates the need for better coordination between all levels of government. Since the rollout of this vaccine started on Dec. 4 across the nation there has been ongoing confusion of who is eligible and where to register. Local residents are frustrated by busy signals when they call to inquire and a lack of access through the website.
All this points to a familiar solution for those who live in sparsely populated Cochise County. Early in this pandemic, our location and lack of density contributed to relatively low numbers of coronavirus infections. In August and September, the case count dipped below 20, creating a sense of confidence that the worst was behind us.
It’s not.
It will take time for enough vaccine doses to reach Cochise County that a significant number of people can get inoculated. We have confidence that when the medicine is made available, our county health department has a system in place that will distribute doses quickly.
Until then — and there is no accurate prediction of when that will be — it behooves every resident to abide by the protocols demonstrated to be effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
We can’t control when the vaccine will be available here.
For now, the best we can do is follow the recommended steps and try to stay healthy.