There’s an interesting debate among members of the Cochise County Redistricting Advisory Commission on whether boundaries should be redrawn for the three supervisory districts.
Let’s make sure everyone understands what we’re talking about. Every 10 years, after completion of the census, appointed members of a county redistricting commission come together to recommend where the boundaries are drawn for supervisory districts. Cochise County has three districts, one for each of the members serving on the Board of Supervisors.
This is not to be confused with the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, which is performing a similar function for the state, determining the boundary lines for legislative and congressional districts.
In the past, advisory commission meetings have been a real “yawner.” The 15-member group has gathered and rubber-stamped existing boundary lines for each of the three districts. District 1 is primarily the Sierra Vista area, District 2 represents the Douglas and Bisbee areas north to Tombstone, and District 3 represents the Willcox, Benson, Huachuca City areas and all the territory in between these communities.
This year, changes are being debated.
Rachel Gray, mayor pro tem of the Sierra Vista City Council, is urging fellow commissioners to redraw the District 1 boundary to include the West End and Fort Huachuca. Both “communities” currently are represented in District 2.
Anyone living within the city limits of Sierra Vista understands this request. The recent multi-million-dollar investment in the streetscape on the west end of Fry Boulevard, paid for in part by the city, defines the area as an important segment of the entire community. The project has been viewed by city officials as the closest resemblance to Sierra Vista’s “downtown” business district, with a character that invites pedestrians, cyclists and anyone who enjoys urban surroundings to visit.
Fort Huachuca is inseparable in its identity with Sierra Vista. The fort was incorporated with the rest of the city in 1956 and the successful working relationship between the installation and the municipality has earned national awards on numerous occasions. Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista work closely together on everything from emergency services to waste disposal, to water management and other city services.
Those not living in Sierra Vista — including most of the RAC members — don’t see the connection. Cheryl Glenn, representing District 3, made her animosity for the city clear with her comment.
“I can’t see we’re really doing anything but satisfying Sierra Vista by taking a block they want and taking a block they don’t care about. I don’t see any beneficial change for anybody but Sierra Vista,” Glenn said.
A sticking point for most of the commission is the fact that redrawing District 1 would split a precinct, a political district that is served by elected representatives from the Republican and Democrat parties. Though that argument may be vital to those political parties, we doubt whether most people know where they are living within Cochise County’s 42 precincts.
The public will get their chance to voice their opinion on this debate during upcoming public hearings. Beginning on Nov. 4 and continuing through Nov. 16, the RAC will be holding meetings and inviting people to present their opinions on where supervisory districts should be drawn.
On Nov. 30, the matter will be settled for at least the next 10 years, when supervisors vote on the final boundaries.