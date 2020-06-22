Kudos to members of the Fry Fire District for lending a hand at two massive fires in Arizona. Three members of the agency are working at the Bighorn Fire north of Tucson and another four are providing rescue services at the Bringham Fire near Morenci.
Taxpayers need not worry. The local district will be reimbursed for the men and equipment it contributes to the fight.
In addition to the firefighters and rescue personnel, Fry dispatched its newly-purchased Type 3 engine to the Bighorn. That vehicle has 4-wheel drive and the ability to reach difficult locations, which is helpful in battling a wilderness blaze in mountainous terrain.
At the Bringham Fire, Fry personnel are providing medical service to help firefighters injured in falls, suffering from heat exhaustion and other maladies.
We’re pleased and proud that Fry is stepping up to contribute to the fight against two of the largest wildfires of the season thus far. The 45-member department is represented among the more than 700 firefighters and first responders who are battling these fires.
We are also reminded of the dangers of this season. The Bighorn was started by “dry lightning,” This type of thunderstorm produces lightning, but the rain that usually accompanies this event evaporates before reaching the ground.
That’s the perfect recipe for a wildfire, igniting dry grasses and brush, then quickly spreading thanks to windy conditions.
Fry Fire Chief Mark Savage reports that Cochise County’s current conditions make the risk for a wildfire “extreme,” which means all of us must be vigilant in doing what we can to prevent a major blaze.
Clear the brush from around your home, keep your trees trimmed and when it's hot and dry, spray some water to keep things wet.
We remind smokers not to toss a cigarette butt or other smoking materials out the car window. Motorists who pull off the road are reminded to make sure there is ample clearance between your vehicle and roadside grass or brush, which can quickly ignite.
If you live in a more forested area, clear gutters and reduce as much density as you can of any nearby tree canopy.
Prevention is the first step toward assuring safety and avoiding the destruction that a wildfire can cause.