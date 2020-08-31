Arizona’s unique ballot “harvesting” law is in the news again, this time after the Attorney General’s office issued a warning to a Washington company working on behalf of the Invest in Ed campaign.
The law was adopted in 2016 by the State Legislature and prohibits collecting and turning in ballots other than your own. Lawmakers behind the bill contended that the practice of “harvesting” ballots opened the door to vote fraud.
Earlier this year the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the law, contending that the Republican majority in the 2016 Legislature intended to suppress minority voters from casting their ballots. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to overturn the Ninth Circuit, but no decision has been made on whether that appeal will be heard.
In the meantime, the law stands.
Invest In Ed, which is the primary organizer behind Proposition 208, contracted with Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services to help get the ballot question passed in Arizona. The Washington company sent out an email offering to collect ballots for those who can’t get to the polls on Election Day and received a warning from the AG’s office last week, warning the practice violates state law.
While we oppose Prop. 208 — the initiative to create a surcharge for high income earners to increase teacher pay in Arizona — we also stand against the ballot harvesting law adopted by the Legislature.
Regardless of the intent in adopting this law, it’s another case of our state legislators creating an unnecessary regulation to address a problem that doesn’t exist. Time after time, elections officials have stated that Arizona doesn’t have a problem with voter fraud. Furthermore, Republicans preach a political belief that less government – and fewer laws – is a fundamental principle of the party.
The fact that Arizona has never had a reported case of ballot fraud resulting from “harvesting” has never mattered to Republicans. As a party, they see the potential for fraud and that is apparently enough.
We’re witnessing a similar type of hysteria regarding mail-in voting. Statements by President Trump that universal mail-in voting is prone to election fraud — without solid evidence that this has ever happened — attacks the integrity of the voting process and erodes the confidence of voters.
We hope the Supreme Court decides not to hear this case and the Ninth Circuit ruling stands, thereby overturning the 2016 law. Ballot harvesting is a harmless practice, without any significant incidents of fraud, that encourages more citizens to participate in the election process.