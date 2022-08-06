Purchase Access

The dust has settled from Tuesday’s primary election and the slate of candidates who will face off against each other in November has been set. Voters have chosen their preferred torchbearers, and based in part on who has been selected, it’s already looking to be an ugly political slugfest from now until Nov. 8.

At the statewide level, voters will have a choice for governor between Republican Kari Lake, an adamant supporter of Donald Trump and believer that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and Democrat Katie Hobbs, a staunch defender of the previous election in her role as the current secretary of state.

