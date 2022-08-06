The dust has settled from Tuesday’s primary election and the slate of candidates who will face off against each other in November has been set. Voters have chosen their preferred torchbearers, and based in part on who has been selected, it’s already looking to be an ugly political slugfest from now until Nov. 8.
At the statewide level, voters will have a choice for governor between Republican Kari Lake, an adamant supporter of Donald Trump and believer that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and Democrat Katie Hobbs, a staunch defender of the previous election in her role as the current secretary of state.
Attack ads have already begun against Hobbs, thanks to the Republican Governors Association, with current governor Doug Ducey serving as president of the organization. The group has pledged $11 million so far to help defeat Hobbs.
Expect the campaigns and political action committees from both sides to pump millions more into that race and others as Election Day draws nearer. The airwaves will soon be flooded with negativity as voters face a stark difference in ideals and beliefs when they cast their ballots this fall.
Some races, including Congressional District 6, which includes most of Cochise County, are expected to be decided by fractions of a percentage point after the recent redrawing of district maps created one of the most competitive areas in the state.
With this anticipated influx of money and advertising, it becomes increasingly difficult to focus on the key issues and how the candidates seeking office would address those concerns. That is why being an informed voter is as important now as ever before, if not more so.
And while that level of spending is not expected for local races such as for Sierra Vista’s mayoral or city council campaigns, those chosen by voters to lead the city into the future will play a key role in the development of the region going forward. As they say, all politics are local.
To that end, Herald/Review Media will be partnering with the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce to bring a series of candidate debates and forums to the community, to allow you to hear directly from those who are seeking your support.
A debate and forum for those seeking the office of Sierra Vista mayor and council will be held at the Klein Center on Sept. 21, and a debate between the two candidates for CD6, Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel, will be held on Oct. 12.
It is our hope that by providing these opportunities to engage with candidates, the community can get a firsthand look at what they bring to the table and what type of leaders they will be.
The last thing the world needs is more animosity and vitriol directed toward those seeking office and their supporters, but that’s exactly what’s in store for the next few months.
We ask everyone to remember to focus on the issues that impact our daily lives, such as inflation and the economy, the border and public safety, water and so many more, rather than the personal attacks that will be pervasive for the next 90 days or so.