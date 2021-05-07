Last month a NPR/Marist poll found that one in four Americans said they would refuse a coronavirus vaccine outright if offered. Another 5 percent are "undecided" about whether they would get the shot.
Reasons for the refusal to vaccinate are as complex as the human genome, with some people pointing to the need to “build immunity” within their body, others questioning how quickly the COVID-19 vaccinations were brought to market and a few espousing a conspiracy theory that getting the shot will allow the government to track personal information.
Whatever the reason, the common thread in the argument against vaccination is a lack of trust. Some do not believe the multitude of healthcare professionals, government officials and scientists who have proclaimed that the three leading vaccinations against the deadly coronavirus are necessary to put an end of the pandemic.
Instead, some choose to get their medical advice from Facebook, friends, relatives and other whisperers who “know better,” and warn that the vaccinations are dangerous, ineffective or a global plot.
The consequence of failing to reach herd immunity, which is almost assured if the NPR/Marist poll result proves accurate, will be the re-emergence of COVID-19 or one of its variants in the near future.
In the short term — during America’s warm summer months — the number of infections and deaths will drop. Much like influenza, and much like what Arizona experienced from June through August last year, recent projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention anticipate infection levels will be significantly lower compared to previous peaks. That may provide skeptics with confidence that their decision not to vaccinate proved correct.
It won’t.
In the fall and winter, COVID variants like those reported in the United Kingdom, Brazil and now India will return. Unlike the strain that has plagued the United States for the past 16 months, these variants have already been shown to have higher transmissibility and will require a larger share of the population to be immune before they can be contained.
Failure to accomplish herd immunity now, at a time when vaccines have been shown to be overwhelmingly effective, destines us to a future of mask-wearing, social distancing and other protocols adopted to combat the pandemic. If the coronavirus returns in force in September, those who were smarter than the science and decided against vaccination will be more susceptible to getting sick from a more aggressive form of the disease.
America — and the world — conquered polio, rubella, small pox and other diseases in part when people put their trust in science and healthcare experts who strongly recommended getting vaccinated.
That was long before the “experts” on Facebook and the ubiquitous presence of social media warned us that one person in several million experienced a minor side effect when they were vaccinated. It was long before it was possible to make millions by publishing a book, promoting it on television and creating a false narrative that doctors don’t know what they’re doing and the government is out to capture our every thought.
Put your faith in science — get the shots.