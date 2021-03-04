Locally-elected State Sen. David Gowan is so important to the Legislature that fellow members of the senior party have changed the rules to make sure he can participate in votes from home.
Or, politics is so important at the Capitol that unless Republicans have participation by all 16 GOP members of the Senate, legislation aimed at furthering the interests of the party cannot be accomplished.
Sorry, Sen. Gowan, we believe the latter.
Gowan is restricted in his travels for the next week or longer after our Legislative District 14 lawmaker contracted the coronavirus, according to the Arizona Capitol Times. His absence eliminated the Republican majority in the chamber and since Democrats and Republicans vote along party lines, every piece of legislation considered in Gowan’s absence would likely die for lack of 16 votes, the number needed to clear the Senate.
The sudden change in voting policy played out Monday after Gowan failed to show up for work and allegedly told multiple sources that he had contracted the virus. He has refused to comment to the media or publicly about his situation, following the same “ignore the public” playbook that he followed during the “travel gate” scandal when he was House Speaker.
Senators were adamant before Gowan’s illness, that unlike the House, members would only be allowed to vote on the floor from their offices, citing constitutional concerns. Arizona’s constitution states that lawmakers must be present on the floor to vote. This year, temporary rules adopted by the Senate define lawmakers’ offices as an extension of the floor.
That definition was quickly changed Monday when Gowan called in sick.
“The Senate planned to pass at least 55 bills, including several divisive election measures, and debate several dozen more. Gowan’s absence set in motion an hour of scurrying to edit agendas and draft a new rule,” reported Julia Shumway of the Times.
We sincerely hope Gowan recovers to full health quickly and completely. Regardless of our previous questioning and criticisms of his legislative proposals, he is our elected State Senator and his health is not a political concern.
The point of this editorial is the hypocrisy that played out Monday in the Senate. It is yet another example of the dominance of party politics which serves only to benefit the few at the expense of the many.
True representation of local concerns is rarely possible when locally-elected representatives — especially those in the minority party — are sent to the Legislature. The pressure to follow the party line, vote as fellow party members vote, and prioritize the party’s platform effectively prevents legislators from true representation of their constituents.
The exception is inconsequential legislation that politicians deftly trumpet as examples of their service. Rep. Gail Griffin’s initiative to name Sierra Vista the state’s hummingbird capital comes to mind.
To accomplish legislation in Arizona, start with party leaders first and unless you can afford significant campaign contributions, don’t bother.