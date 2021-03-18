We’re pleased to see the State Legislature take on the task of regulating short-term rentals.
Earlier this week Senate Bill 1379 passed through the House Commerce committee and appears to be on its way to the governor’s desk for his signature.
This will be an opportunity for Gov. Ducey to mend political fences and correct an initiative that he and legislators failed to recognize for its consequences.
Ducey has been a strong promoter of the “New Economy” in Arizona. It refers to an ongoing transition from a manufacturing-based economy, to a service-oriented economy, embracing new technologies that have resulted in an explosion of contract workers who utilize their own assets to secure income from a new business model. Examples of this include the ride-sharing services offered through Uber and Lyft, the food-delivery services that include DoorDash, GrubHub and others.
Ducey famously fired an official in his administration when he restricted ride-sharing services at the Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix. The governor made it clear at that time that he would not tolerate any bureaucracy standing in the way of developing this “new economy.”
In 2016, Ducey added to that legacy when he supported, then signed into law, a bill prohibiting local municipalities from regulating short-term rentals. Like other internet-based services, short-term rentals allow people to rent their homes for a few days to tourists and other guests.
The new law immediately caused havoc throughout the state. Residents in Sedona protested, complaining that the lack of local regulations allowed riotous house parties in peaceful neighborhoods. Other communities also voiced displeasure about the law, saying it prevented local governments from enforcing ordinances aimed at preventing disturbances, noise and property maintenance.
At one point in 2018, Ducey met with residents in Sedona and he stated publicly that he understood their concerns, and called back the Legislature to amend his 2016 initiative.
Four years later, here we are.
Chandler Sen. J.D. Mesnard’s bill (SB1379) would empower the state Department of Revenue with the authority to revoke the tax license, for one year, of any short-term rental business that is the subject of three complaints. The revocation would effectively close the business.
The proposal also has a graduated financial penalty provision which would impose a $500 fine for the first violation, then the equivalent of a two-night stay, and for a third violation, revocation of the tax license.
This law, if it is passed, will have a direct impact on Sierra Vista, Bisbee and other communities in Cochise County. AirBnB, one of the leading short-term rental platforms, reports more than 10,000 people have utilized their service to stay in Bisbee. Sierra Vista has had more than 2,200 visitors through the website. Vrbo lists 48 locations available for a short-term rental in Bisbee, and in Sierra Vista there are 90 locations.
Both online services have gotten better in self-regulating bad actors who allow properties to be used as party homes.
This law will further strengthen local regulation of the growing industry.