We’re glad to see the Bisbee City Council is considering a request by a local resident to protect the night sky.
Council members gathered Tuesday to discuss new rules governing dogs, zoning issues and a light pollution code to minimize nighttime lighting and maximize dark skies. Resident Bruce Syrett is promoting an initiative that would proclaim Bisbee as an official Dark-Sky Community.
Believe it or not, this is about more than light pollution, it’s also about tourism.
The International Dark-Sky Association – which is based in Tucson – defines a Dark-Sky Community as a “town, city, or municipality that has shown exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of quality lighting codes, dark sky education, and citizen support of dark skies.”
Astronomers from around the world seek out these communities to enjoy their passion. One example occurred in 2017 when Airbnb, the online accommodations website, reported more than 50,000 people from 26 different countries traveled to the U.S. to watch a solar eclipse as it crossed the country. The website also has almost 3,000 homes which promote the availability of telescopes.
Of course, there is also the issue of light pollution. The IDSA estimates that 35 percent of the outdoor lighting currently generated is being wasted by unshielded and poorly aimed lights. That contributes about 15 million tons of greenhouse gas to the environment, or the equivalent of what 3 million passenger cars generate in a year.
For Bisbee, Syrett’s effort is a win-win situation, creating a tourism opportunity for a community dependent on its sales and bed taxes, as well as appealing to those who are concerned about the environment.
Cochise County and the City of Sierra Vista first developed light standards beginning in 2014 with an eye toward protecting local night skies. It took more than a year of study and debate, but the effort by both local governments has been effective in limiting light pollution while still providing local businesses enough flexibility to promote their location.
Surprisingly, neither Sierra Vista or Cochise County are certified IDA International Dark Sky Communities and only four Arizona communities have achieved the necessary requirements to earn the distinction. Just 22 cities across the country are certified, including Sedona, Camp Verde, Flagstaff and Fountain Hills in Arizona.
We hope Bisbee aggressively pursues this designation, to help its local economy and to make a difference in the battle against light pollution.