Republicans are lining themselves up on the wrong side of history as they fight efforts to make voting and petitioning safer and more inclusive.
Immediate examples are the result of the pandemic, but beyond that, the GOP is battling in Arizona and across the nation to limit participation in the political process. Wisconsin offers the best and most recent example where a Republican majority in the Legislature adamantly opposed voting by mail and efforts by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, to reschedule the April 7 election. The consequence of that opposition limited Milwaukee and its population of about 600,000 to just five polling places on Election Day, down from the usual 180 vote centers.
Nationally, President Trump has made it clear where the GOP stands, stating “Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to statewide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it.”
Such is the case in Arizona where county election officials, including Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Mara, are actively voicing support for voting by mail in upcoming elections, but state Republicans are opposed to the idea. Mara points to the safety of the voting public and poll workers during the pandemic while Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP leaders have been noticeable in their silence on the idea.
Similar opposition has become apparent to online petitioning for state referendums. Six organizations seeking to put questions on the Nov. 3 ballot have filed two lawsuits against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to allow collection of petition signatures electronically. Hobbs, a Democrat, announced last week she will not oppose the lawsuits and plans to tell the courts that her office is prepared to implement its “E-Qual” system to handle online signature gathering for petitions.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich sees it differently. He’s asked the court to intervene in the lawsuits and his office will argue against the practice. Attorneys for the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature already have sought to intervene in the case, though they have not yet filed paperwork detailing the position the GOP leadership seeks to take.
Collectively, the consistent opposition of Republicans to initiatives that would encourage voter participation while also making the process safer, isn’t a good look.
In the longterm, Republicans will not win majorities with philosophies that are “exclusive.” The party must find success in representing its fundamental principles of small government, self-reliance and economic opportunity, under a “big tent.”
Fighting against common sense changes and maneuvering to exclude people from participation in the democratic process will doom the GOP to a future of frustration.