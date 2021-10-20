Our state senator, David Gowan, has signed on to an amicus brief filed with the Arizona Supreme Court to defend the Legislature’s authority in developing the state budget. Sen. Gowan, who chairs the powerful Appropriations Committee, joined fellow Sens. Vince Leach and Regina Cobb in presenting arguments supporting the state’s case against a lawsuit that has delayed prohibiting mask mandates in schools and other policies included in the budget.
The outcome of the legal challenge will go a long way in defining the authority of the Legislature and the Republican majority that rules state government. The origin of this lawsuit stems from provisions within the spending plan that blocks vaccine requirements for universities, mask mandates for schools, makes changes in election laws and restricts the authority of citizen police boards, among other regulations.
Oh, and the budget also redefines the state income tax code. Instead of five categories, the budget bill reduces income tax collections to 2.55% on taxable income of $27,272 and 2.98% for income above that amount, beginning in 2022.
With exception for the tax changes, which clearly are a budget item, provisions that change existing state laws and policies are an obvious effort to circumvent the legislative process. Believe it or not, the simple GOP majority in the House and Senate is not uniform enough to assure passage of these provisions outside the budget bill.
We saw numerous examples of that disfunction during the last session.
Sen. Paul Boyer has been a consistent irritant for fellow Republicans, holding out as the lone dissenter and preventing the GOP from enforcing its 16-14 majority in the upper chamber on numerous initiatives. The catfight between Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Sen. Kelly Townsend erupted while the former sought election law changes — later incorporated into the budget — while the latter wanted no changes until the Senate audit was completed.
While several Republican measures were unable to secure enough votes to assure passage, individual GOP lawmakers did not want the distinction of standing in front of a budget proposing a $1 billion tax cut for constituents. After all, what politician in his right mind on the GOP side of the aisle wants to be singled out for preventing taxpayers from paying less in taxes?
What the majority of Republicans in the Legislature could agree on, if for no other reason than to avoid the negative headlines generated by opposing a tax cut, is Gov. Ducey’s $12.8 billion spending plan, even if it included changes clearly unrelated to the budget.
So, the budget passed, Gov. Ducey was feted in national newspapers for installing an innovative “flat tax” structure and conservatives got some of what they wanted in preventing mask mandates and changing election laws.
All was well until school advocates mounted a petition drive and filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state budget before it was implemented at the end of September.
That’s where we’re at today. Depending on what the Supreme Court rules on the “single subject” provision of the Arizona Constitution as it relates to the state budget, and what voters decide next November when they are asked if the billion-dollar tax cut should be implemented, we will have to wait and see whether this effort to circumvent the legislative process to unify GOP lawmakers really works.