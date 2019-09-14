We’re watching Arizona Republicans to see whether recent developments unify or divide the party entering the 2020 campaign season.
At the top of the list is state Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward, who is distancing herself from a political consulting firm she and her husband started shortly after losing the primary election for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat to GOP nominee Martha McSally in September 2018. Fellow members of the party have called for Dr. Ward to resign, citing a conflict between her role as chairwoman and as a consultant.
We don’t agree, though the optics of the situation do look bad.
Dr. Ward has stated publicly she’s not directly involved in the firm and doesn’t pick sides between Republican candidates running for office. Though her name appears as a principal owner of the company, she and her husband have vowed not to offer their services in contested Republican primary races.
She didn’t help her cause last week when she made a public appeal for campaign donations in the upcoming Senate race, urging donors to stop probable Democratic candidate Mark Kelly “dead in his tracks,” on gun control. Kelly is the husband of popular former District 2 Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot and almost died during a mass shooting incident in Tucson, in January 2011.
In an age when social media has a significant influence on political outcomes, it’s apparent Dr. Ward isn’t in tune with the times when she makes these offensive statements.
There’s also news of a primary challenge for appointed U.S. Sen. Martha McSally. She’s seeking the party’s nomination for a two-year term next November and now faces Phoenix businessman Daniel McCarthy in the party’s primary in August 2020.
Pundits see the race as an opportunity for McSally to win back some of the moderate Republican voters who switched sides in the November 2018 midterm election, when she lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
Finally, there’s the decision announced last week that Republicans will forego a Presidential Preference Primary next March, handing Donald Trump Arizona’s nomination for re-election.
Taxpayers like the fact that this decision will save the state about $4.5 million in election costs, but political purists are angered that it robs the electorate of an opportunity to confirm a nomination with a vote of party members.
We’ll see if the GOP stays united entering a decisive campaign season.