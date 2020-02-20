Anyone watching the recent happenings at the state capital must wonder whether members of the Legislature are early in their celebration of the Fourth of July.
There have been more fireworks at committee meetings than most communities can afford on Independence Day.
It started with state Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, a Republican from Gilbert, calling security guards to remove “activists” speaking out at a Judiciary Committee meeting last Thursday.
It continued Wednesday when state Rep. Kelly Townsend, a Republican from Mesa, cut off public testimony after a shouting match erupted on a bill to stop voters from taking a translator of their choosing into a voting booth.
Both measures would have a significant impact on minorities. Senate Concurrent Resolution 1007 would prohibit counties and cities from declaring “sanctuary” status and require cooperation with federal enforcement authorities in the prosecution of immigration laws. Townsend’s initiative, HB2304, which she argues is aimed at preventing election fraud, also tightens the rules on requiring proof of citizenship.
While we don’t condone public outbursts at government meetings, and we respect the decision of legislators to assure civility and safety, we understand why the initiatives being presented are igniting angry responses.
Lawmakers, especially Farnsworth and Townsend, are fueling this fire by purposely limiting public input and forcing legislation through committees on party-line votes. If you’re looking for a local angle on this opinion, consider that our state Rep. Gail Griffin was one of the four Republicans on the House Election Committee who supported Townsend’s bill.
The strategy of Republican legislators this session is now apparent. There is a concerted effort to propose radical changes to the Arizona Constitution that will empower the State Legislature while decreasing the authority and input of citizens.
Evidence of this effort are the 81 consent resolutions scheduled for action by legislators, some of which duplicate the intent of other initiatives. Consent resolutions differ from bills in that they require a simple majority of the Legislature for approval and then are added to the next statewide ballot. Final approval is accomplished when a majority of Arizona voters approve the measure.
Republicans are hoping they can achieve their agenda through the ballot box. They hope voters will be overwhelmed by the number of statewide referendums when they vote on Nov. 3 and will simply follow the party’s direction on how to cast their ballot.
Sadly, that outcome would rob voters of their authority over the Legislature, dramatically reduce the number of minority voters and turn Arizona into an aggressively anti-immigration state.
It’s small-minded thinking by a party desperate to hold its majority in the face of a demographic that is rapidly changing.