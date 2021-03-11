Once again our State Sen. David Gowan is in the middle of efforts to make it more difficult, or more meaningless, for voters to cast ballots.
Republicans in the Legislature, bitter after Donald Trump lost the presidential election, have introduced a blizzard of bills aimed at making it more difficult for voters to participate in the election process.
Sen. Gowan has proposed several initiatives affecting elections. He attempted a “striker” that he later withdrew, reviving a bill to empower the Legislature with the authority to appoint the presidential electors to the Electoral College. The popular vote tally by state voters would be discarded in favor of the Legislature deciding who they want to cast ballots in the Electoral College.
If the initiative were in place for the Nov. 3, 2020, election, the Republican majority in the Legislature would have appointed electors to cast ballots for Donald Trump instead of the 11 Electoral College ballots being cast for Joe Biden after he secured the popular vote.
Sen. Gowan is the prime sponsor of another bill seeking to affect elections in Arizona. His SB1593 would dramatically reduce the number of days early voters could cast their ballot. Voters would receive their ballots later than is currently the law, and be required to turn them in earlier.
In total our senator has drafted five bills trying to change Arizona elections, but only one — SB1593 — has made it out of committee for further consideration.
It’s apparent that Republicans at the capital are desperate to prop up their party. Earlier this week the GOP majority in the Senate approved a bill to require extensive identification from voters who receive and cast an early ballot. The measure would involve obtaining an affidavit, a copy of a driver’s license, a utility bill or other identifying information and including it with the ballot being returned.
The stated intent of these initiatives is “election integrity,” and Republicans justify the measures as necessary to assure voters remain confident in the outcome of future elections.
We don’t think so.
Many Republicans in the Senate, and we include Sen. Gowan in the group, cling to the idea that the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was a fraud. That the outcome was the result of a process tainted by tabulating machines that were tampered with, that bags full of ballots were added to the count at the last minute and that election workers purposely sought to hand the election to Biden.
Those fears have largely been erased after weeks of investigation since the election and numerous court proceedings that dismissed claims of fraud for lack of evidence. Some voters — and senators — may never be convinced, but for the most part, electors still have faith in the process and many will continue to participate in future elections.
The more Republicans attempt to put a chokehold on who can vote, how people vote, and when they can vote, the more it damages the reputation of the party.
It’s time to quit trying to use legislation and the “integrity” argument as a means to suppress voting. It’s time Republicans flung open the flaps of their tent and started embracing better ideas.