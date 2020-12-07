The sharp divide between conservative and moderate Republicans came into sharp focus last week, erupting in Arizona and across the country on social media.
Personal attacks against Gov. Doug Ducey from party chairwoman Kelli Ward, two Arizona congressmen and President Donald Trump have drawn boundary lines that are separating the GOP and threaten to weaken its political grip on state offices and the Legislature.
This is about more than simply seeking to overturn the result of Trump’s election loss.
The storm that has been brewing within the GOP began more than a decade ago when State Sen. Russell Pearce sponsored SB1070, the Support Our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act. Passage of the bill in 2010 implemented the broadest and strictest anti–illegal immigration measure in the nation. Conservative Republicans ignited public support for the initiative and Gov. Jan Brewer championed the effort with broad criticism of federal efforts to stem the tide of illegal aliens entering Arizona.
As quickly as Brewer ascended to hero status, her support for expansion of the federal Medicare program — otherwise known as “Obamacare” — created rancor equal to what we’re seeing today within the GOP.
Brewer did the unthinkable among Republicans and worked directly with moderate Democrats to assemble a coalition of lawmakers who rammed through legislation to participate in the federal program.
That action created a deep divide among Republican when the legislature returned to work in 2014.
Still, the GOP maintained its majority in Arizona, holding on to the Legislature and state offices.
When Ducey was elected, his stingy spending philosophy was exactly what conservatives were looking for. His forceful approach in the face of the state’s $1 billion budget shortfall rallied Republicans behind the common cause of curing the state’s finances and providing ample incentives for business expansion.
He complimented that platform in 2016 with a plan to resolve the longstanding legal battle between the Legislature and school districts around the state. Proposition 123 raised revenue without raising taxes, and restored funding that schools lost when legislators reallocated dedicated sales tax funds to cover costs during the long-lasting recession that began in 2009.
Reunited and strong — with strong statewide support for Trump — conservative Republicans were at an apex of political influence in Arizona until 2018.
Cracks in the foundation became evident when Ducey fought openly with Speaker J.D. Mesnard over a budget plan to set aside a $1 billion “rainy day” fund, which conservative argued should be returned to taxpayers. Ducey, ever the businessman, contended the fund would prevent future financial calamities — like the one created by the current pandemic.
Open warfare between conservatives and Ducey — the figurehead for moderate Republicans — erupted earlier this year when several legislators railed against his executive orders that shuddered some businesses in the interests of public health.
The extent of damage this most recent riff will cause the party is compounded by the changing demographic in Arizona, which emerged in the Nov. 3 election.
Whether conservatives can adapt to this new political landscape and reunite with more moderate members of the GOP will define the party’s political influence in upcoming elections.