Gov. Ducey’s necessary, but heavy-handed, decision to force state lawmakers into adopting a budget may be a blessing for Arizona voters.
Last week the governor vetoed 22 bills and announced he will not sign any initiatives brought by the Legislature until lawmakers send him a budget. Considering that the fiscal year for most governing bodies begins on July 1, it was prudent for Gov. Ducey to spur legislators to finish up the spending plan and provide local authorities an idea of how much revenue the state will be sharing in 2021-’22.
The mandate had a secondary impact that Arizona voters will appreciate. Lawmakers are currently out of session, taking a two-week recess with preliminary plans to get back to the capital around June 10. That leaves little time for our politicians to get back to work and adopt a budget before the fiscal year ends and in all likelihood, adjourn “sine die” to conclude the first session of the 55th Legislature.
The consequence will be that many of the 23 restrictive voting bills presented by lawmakers during their time in Phoenix will go away.
We couldn’t be happier about that.
Conservative Republicans started this session angry and bent on “revenge” after the outcome of the November 3, 2020 election. The majority in the Senate pushed and eventually forced an audit of Maricopa County ballots, accompanying that effort with a flurry of bills that were aimed at addressing what this group considered fraudulent practices in the election process.
Arizona lawmakers presented the third-most election bills in the nation, according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.
A bill presented by Fountain Hills Sen. John Kavanaugh would initiate a criminal probe if the signature provided by voters casting an early ballot is determined not to match previous signatures, which commonly occurs among elderly and disabled voters.
Another initiative would require early voters to send along a copy of their birth certificate when they return their ballot.
The only bill that has already been signed by the governor passed through the Legislature in April. That legislation purges the voting rolls of people who do not return an early ballot for four consecutive elections. Despite cries from progressives and Democrats around the nation, this bill does assure that our voter registration roles stay current, and less susceptible to ballots from those living out of state or who have died.
Otherwise, many of the 23 “angry” bills introduced by Republicans represent needless and cumbersome additions to an election process that has consistently been verified as accurate and has achieved an impressive level of voter confidence.
Enough time has now passed, and the failed effort to find fraud in Maricopa County is nearing its end, that our state lawmakers need to conclude their obsession with last year’s election and get on with governing the state.
Thank goodness Gov. Ducey is forcing that to happen by reminding lawmakers their primary job is to adopt a budget.