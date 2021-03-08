Arizona is poised to join more than two dozen states that allow betting on sports.
Last week lawmakers in the House handed Gov. Ducey an important decision in his quest to approve “off-reservation” gaming in the state.
If approved by the Senate, then signed by the governor, Arizona residents will be allowed to wager on “fantasy” college and professional sports from the convenience of their mobile phone. Or, they can place a bet at a sports facility, run by the professional team hosting the event.
For non-gamblers, it’s important to note the difference between “fantasy” gambling, sports betting and Keno, the third form of wagering that state lawmakers are approving with House Bill 2772.
It appears Ducey is focused on getting the Legislature to approve these forms of gambling and he’s not that concerned about the potential revenue it will generate. Critics of the legislation point to a lack of structure within the bill on licensing fees, handing that responsibility to the state Department of Gaming. Licenses for sports betting will be limited to professional franchises, not auctioned to any other businesses, and Keno will be aimed at social clubs, like the American Legion, Elks and other civic groups.
We have yet to hear a projection on the amount of money these forms of gaming will generate for the state, which tells us a lot about the governor’s strategy in selling the proposal. He’s clearly more concerned about working out a new compact with Arizona’s tribal interests to include a portion of the revenue for the state, rather than trying to quibble about how the money is divided.
In his view, getting the tribes and the Legislature on the same page with a new compact will generate money the state isn’t getting now. More money, especially “new” money, is better than nothing.
It can also be argued that Arizona is missing out on revenue that other states are currently generating from gambling. In total, sports betting will generate a modest $1 billion in taxable gross gaming revenue this year, with the vast majority coming from the four biggest markets of New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Indiana. Fantasy gambling generated more than $435 million for the 16 states where it’s legal.
What’s not being debated, but should be, are serious questions about what more legal gambling means for the social fabric of Arizona. Missing from the legislation is any mention of allocating a portion of the revenue for counseling or other programs to address the consequences of easy access to gambling. There should also be concern about the prudence, and morality, of making state programs more dependent on gambling revenues.
We understand why Ducey is playing loose with the numbers and leaving much of the detail on how many licenses will be issued in House Bill 2772. His first priority is getting a deal done between Arizona’s tribes and the Legislature, which is a monumental task.
When the deal is in place, we expect there will be more debate about how much the state and tribes will get from gambling, and who gets licenses.