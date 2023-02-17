We get it and we can’t say we didn’t expect it.
Election of a governor who is a Democrat — Katie Hobbs — and seating a Legislature with a Republican majority is a guarantee of a stalemate. Party politics prevents much of anything from getting done.
We witnessed this Thursday when Gov. Hobbs vetoed the “skinny” budget adopted by the majority of the Legislature. She then proceeded to scold GOP leaders for sending her a “do-nothing” spending plan.
Not so fast.
The budget mirrored much of the $15.1 billion proposal passed by lawmakers during the last session. In effect, it assured that Arizona’s state government will have the funds necessary to continue operating for another 12 months.
At the moment, Arizona enjoys a $1.3 billion surplus. Gov. Hobbs was explicit in her criticism of Republican leaders, reminding them of her $17.1 billion budget plan which she laid out in her State of the State address last month.
Her plan includes funding for much more than keeping state agencies open for business. Gov. Hobbs wants money to make “meaningful progress” on issues like housing, college tuition, public education and other social issues.
That’s all fine and understandable. Gov. Hobbs is demonstrating her commitment to the constituents who put her in office. Democrats have consistently campaigned on paying teachers more, investing in public education, helping undocumented migrants, expanding social services and a variety of other government programs.
Unfortunately, her veto does nothing to assure that state government will have the funds it needs when this political stalemate plays out later this year.
We can tell you what will happen right now.
The Republican majority will continue to play hardball on the budget, killing any and all initiatives that fulfill the governor’s political promises. GOP legislators won’t support spending more money for public education, they won’t support tax credits for low income parents and they won’t back a plan to pay tuition at state universities for undocumented immigrants.
This stalemate will continue through May and into June, pushing the Legislature well past its constitutional mandate of ending the session within 120 days.
The lack of a budget will continue right to the edge of shutting down our state government when the current spending plan expires on June 30.
That’s when Republicans will point back to their efforts to adopt the “skinny budget” the governor has just vetoed.
The smarter step to have taken for our newly elected governor would have been to sign the 2023-24 budget into law, assuring a functioning state government through next year. She then could have called on Democrats and moderate Republicans to send her legislation funding some of her initiatives with the surplus funds.
By doing so, she could have cornered GOP lawmakers unwilling to support some of the programs and government efforts to help Arizonans dealing with the current economic hardships.
Her veto will result in just the opposite. By June we will be criticizing the governor for the impending shutdown of state government.