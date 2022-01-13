Though not mentioned directly, Cochise County has issues that were at the top of Gov. Ducey’s “State of the State” address on Monday.
Border security and water were highlighted by the governor as priorities he would like to make progress on during his final year in office. We anticipate Gov. Ducey’s budget proposal — expected today — will set aside as much as $1 billion to begin the process of planning for the development of a water desalination plant to supply fresh water to Southern Arizona from the Sea of Cortez, the state’s closest connection to the Pacific Ocean. Money also will be in the budget proposal to pay for a five-point plan aimed at securing Arizona’s border with Mexico.
Though the desalination plant grabbed headlines, the intricacies of Gov. Ducey’s plans to address the state’s water issues are much broader. Locally elected State Rep. Gail Griffin has already introduced legislation amending sections of the water supply development fund, adopted last year, that paves the way for massive funding of infrastructure projects that seek to relieve some of the state’s water shortage issues.
Notably, development of a water district in the Elfrida, Pearce and Kansas Settlement areas of Cochise County could be right in line with the intent of this development fund. The funding seeks to build systems that provide a consistent source of water by utilizing the efficiency of infrastructure that limits pumping and transports the resource to where it’s needed.
Ducey’s five-point plan calls for increased funding to the border strike force he created in 2015, his first year in office, and includes money for drones and other equipment. He also wants to increase criminal penalties for human smuggling, with increased funding for border counties to prosecute such crimes.
Cochise County and Sheriff Mark Dannels are a likely landing spot for a significant portion of the funding and the additional manpower that Gov. Ducey wants to address border issues. We’re always concerned that politicians pledging to “do something” about the border are tying that promise to their political career in the hopes of igniting a segment of voters who see immigration as an actionable issue. In fact, Gov. Ducey has already allocated substantial funds and manpower to assist our Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies acting on border security. He’s following through on his commitment to support local authorities by increasing the state’s already sizable footprint in the effort to stem the tide of illegal immigration.
Part of that effort, Gov Ducey noted in his speech on Monday, will involve convincing the Biden administration and a majority of congressional Democrats to restore funding and finish building the wall through Arizona. We’re not sure that can be accomplished and we question whether that reference was more political than practical.
What we can support, however, are the governor’s pledge to take serious steps toward addressing water issues across Arizona, including in eastern Cochise County, and providing additional resources and manpower to bolster border security in this corner of the state.