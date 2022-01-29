Sen. David Gowan and Rep. Lupe Diaz want to make it harder for you to vote.
That’s the only possible explanation we can find for their support of HB 2596, which would eliminate nearly all early and mail-in voting, and would implement several other severe restrictions on the voting and ballot counting process.
This bill, if it passes the Republican-controlled Legislature, would fundamentally alter the way elections have been conducted in the state for decades and would undoubtedly lead to fewer people being able to vote.
Gowan and Diaz are included on the record as having introduced the bill to the Legislature.
In the 2020 general election, more than 48,000 people voted early in Cochise County, compared with fewer than 10,000 who voted on Election Day.
While this was during the pandemic, voting by mail is not new in the state or county. In the 2016 and 2018 general elections, more than 34,000 people voted early, while between 10,000-14,000 voted on Election Day those years.
But if HB 2596 were in effect, nearly all voters would be forced to vote in person, potentially standing in line for hours, missing time from work or school (yes, college students do vote) or possibly missing the date altogether if life gets too crazy.
Voting early, either by mail or by dropping off a ballot at a polling center or secure drop box, is not something that should be feared or eliminated, and was not the reason why certain candidates were or were not elected in 2020.
Why would any official want to make it harder for legal citizens to participate in the democratic process that serves as a beacon to the rest of the world?
While mail-in and early voting could be made more secure, such as by revamping or changing the signature verification system, eliminating a system utilized by thousands of voters across the state since 1991 is not the solution.
Under the bill, absentee voting for those out-of-state or unable to vote in person would still be allowed. If the process can be secured for members of the military and our vulnerable populations, surely we can find ways to make the system safe and free of fraud for everyone.
If Gowan, Diaz and others get their way, not only will all votes need to be cast on Election Day, but the results must be hand-counted within 24 hours. And the Legislature will ultimately decide to accept the results or not, which could ultimately lead to a judge ordering a do-over of an election.
These changes to election laws will do nothing to address alleged concerns of voter fraud, which have yet to be proven by any legal challenge or the Legislature’s own “audit” last year.
What will occur, however, will be a further erosion in the confidence of our democratic process and institutions, and fewer people being able to vote. It will also lead to more legal votes not being counted at all.
What are Gowan, Diaz and other supporters of HB 2596 trying to accomplish with this attack on the voting rights of their own constituents? If the goal isn’t to make it harder for us all to vote, we welcome their explanation.