How often do you get to tell the boss if he’s exerting too much authority?
It’s not exactly that scenario, but for locally-elected State Rep. Gail Griffin (R-Hereford), it’s comparable.
Last week Griffin was appointed co-chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Legislative Oversight of Emergency Executive Powers. Together with Scottsdale Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, the two veteran lawmakers will head a committee that is expected to recommend possible changes for the legislature to consider when it reconvenes in January.
Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, has relied on executive powers since March when the pandemic took hold in Arizona. He closed businesses, mandated public health measures, limited when people could leave their homes, halted evictions and ordered other steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
His broad authority inspired some lawmakers, including fellow Republicans, to question whether the governor abused his power. The Attorney General’s office issued an opinion last month accusing Ducey of “ruling by executive fiat,” and sided with bar owners who sought to reopen.
In May, a Facebook group called “Great 48” gathered about 50 people for a barbecue in Scottsdale's Sereno Park to protest the extension of Ducey’s stay-at-home order. The group was formed in April and by the time of the cookout had just under 28,000 members from all over Arizona.
Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) has taken to social media to oppose mask mandates and question Ducey’s authority. The congressman urged Arizonans to flout national and local public health guidance on COVID-19 and has said people should be able to use hydroxychloroquine as a preventive coronavirus measure, all directly against Ducey’s executive orders.
Rep. Griffin and the committee she co-chairs will be responsible to filter out the political “noise” surrounding the coronavirus issues and decide how much authority Arizona statutes grant the governor in an emergency and whether the Legislature has a part to play in managing a crisis.
It’s a unique and legacy-defining role for Griffin, who has served almost 20 years in the Legislature. Her leadership will very likely determine if the governor’s office has unlimited authority to manage future emergencies, or if there are limits to the extent of that power. She will also contribute to a better understanding of the Legislature’s role during a crisis and whether our lawmakers should provide a “check” on the governor’s authority.
The recommendations of this ad hoc committee are expected to be presented to the Legislature when it returns to session in January. Look for at least one bill, perhaps several, to move through the chambers and land on Ducey’s desk.
Ultimately, it will fall on the governor to decide whether or not the recommendations of this committee are a good idea.