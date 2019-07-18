What can we do when we work together?
We can stand on the moon.
On this eve of the 50th anniversary of man’s footprint on the moon, we celebrate a rare happening in the history of man.
Whether alive or not when Neil Armstrong took “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” people of every age can celebrate man’s first steps on another planet.
Those who were alive on July 20, 1969, remember where they were at 7:56 a.m. local time on that Sunday.
That’s when Armstrong planted his left foot on the gray, powdery surface, took a cautious step forward, and humanity had walked on the moon. About 10 minutes later astronaut Buzz Aldrin joined him and a television camera mounted on the lunar lander beamed a signal viewed by more than one billion people watching on Earth.
Those who were not alive when this momentous happening occurred will appreciate that this interplanetary journey of 240,000 miles was accomplished with computers less powerful than a cheap mobile phone.
Saturday should be a celebration beyond politics and without need for nationalism.
This accomplishment can be celebrated around the globe as an achievement for mankind. It can serve to inspire future generations of astronauts, scientists and explorers, regardless of nationality.
Closer to home, Saturday should be celebrated as a unifying accomplishment. Newspaper accounts of building numerous Apollo spacecraft started long before Armstrong stepped off the ladder. Small towns and big cities all across the nation contributed to the effort for the eight years between President Kennedy’s proclamation in 1961 and July 20, 1969.
The mission was accomplished because of a unified commitment to the goal, despite the politics of the late 1960s. That was a decade of civil unrest, assassinations, riots and social upheaval. Events in the 1960s go well beyond anything comparable to what’s happening in America today.
Despite the chaos and tragedy, two men walked on the moon 50 years ago after people came together and turned a dream into a reality.
It’s amazing what mankind can accomplish when everyone pulls in the same direction.
Happy lunar landing day!