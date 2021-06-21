If the Republican majority in the Arizona Legislature fails to pass Gov. Ducey’s “flat tax” budget this week and instead opts for a “skinny budget,” the outcome will provide a clear indication that the GOP is no longer an effective governing party in this state.
Lawmakers were expected to act Monday to close a deal on the flat tax. Gov. Ducey presented this plan more than a month ago, aiming to offset a sizable state surplus — estimated as much as $4 billion — with a single-category income tax rate of 2.5 percent for everyone earning less than $250,000 a year. High income earners would have a further tax cut to offset the impact of Proposition 208, which will go into effect next year and collect a surplus tax for education.
Catering to concerns aired by the League of Cities and Towns, two Republican lawmakers have snarled approval of Gov. Ducey’s plan by pledging not to vote for it. Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) and Sen. Paul Boyer (R-Glendale) want more money in the budget for local governments and add to those demands as they leverage the Republican Party’s narrow majority in the Legislature. Another GOP lawmaker, Sen. Kelly Townsend of Mesa, has also threatened to stand in the way of the budget, though her demands change almost on a daily basis.
All this inter-party bickering has created an opportunity for Democrats in the Legislature to mount an effective argument that Republicans have lost the ability to govern the state.
The Arizona Constitution mandates that legislators will have passed a budget before the start of the fiscal year, which begins July 1. Failure to adopt a budget by that date would literally shut down the state government by prohibiting agencies from providing public services due to a lack of authorized funding.
Democrats are hoping that happens.
We aren’t saying the Democratic Party in Arizona necessarily wants a state government shutdown, but if that consequence were to happen, it would eliminate any doubt that inter-party squabbling in the GOP has eliminated the majority’s ability to effectively run Arizona.
As the campaign season for state offices gets underway, Democrats would have proof that their ability to “get along to go along” is a better way to govern.
There would also be national consequences for the Republican Party.
Shutting down the state government would provide Democrats across the country with evidence of the cost of Republican conservatism. The GOP attitude that “compromise is a bad thing” would be cited as the cause for Arizona’s failure.
We’re relatively confident that this won’t happen. House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, has stated publicly that if lawmakers failed to reach a flat-tax budget compromise by Monday, he would present a “skinny budget” on Tuesday.
A “skinny-budget” is comparable to a continuing resolution, leaving the entire tax system and budget spending in place. This is the action the Legislature took in 2020, when lawmakers fled the capital on March 23 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The result of that budget has been the substantial state surplus, which will grow even larger if legislators choose to repeat that action this week.
In the end, taxpayers are the losers in this continuing intra-party feud that GOP lawmakers can’t seem to settle.