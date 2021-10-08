We can think of numerous aphorisms. Trite expressions that capture the path Cochise County Recorder David Stevens has chosen.
It’s a slippery slope.
Sleep with dogs, wake up with fleas.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Recent public commentary by our county recorder and last week’s trip to Dallas, accompanying Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, should create concerns for anyone — regardless of party affiliation — about his intentions and the future of county elections.
Finchem has been a leader in the “Stop The Steal” campaign in Arizona. He traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Jan. 6 “rally,” but has stated he did not enter the Capitol building. When the Republican-driven Senate election audit turned up no evidence of fraud last month, Finchem immediately called for an audit of Pima County ballots.
As a representative in the state Legislature, Finchem has sponsored and co-sponsored numerous measures that would dramatically change how elections are conducted in Arizona. The proposals have been harshly criticized as efforts to discourage minorities from voting, compromise the privacy of voters, and empower politicians with the authority to arbitrarily overrule election outcomes.
Finchem’s campaign has focused on the premise that the 2020 election was fraudulent — which the Senate audit he supported disproved — and he alone can restore integrity to the process.
Cochise County Recorder David Stevens has suddenly decided he will join this circus. In a recent interview with James T. Harris, a well-known conservative radio talk show host in Phoenix, Stevens disparaged Maricopa County’s refusal to cooperate with the Senate audit. He argued that several of the issues raised in the auditor’s reports pointed to the very real possibility of election misconduct despite admissions by the audit team that they did not know the procedures followed by Maricopa County election workers. Stevens’ statements were consistent with the “stolen election” nonsense spouted by Finchem, which has generated the candidate tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions.
Then there is the trip Stevens recently made to the “Ballot Integrity Summit” in Dallas with candidate Finchem. It can be argued that Stevens, wearing his recorder’s hat, attended the event to research his proposal to validate the paper that ballots are printed on. He has publicly commented that it would be a good idea to place unique identifiers on the stock for ballots, including a watermark or a “chip” that can be embedded in the paper and scanned for veracity.
We don’t have a problem with taking an extra step to further the cause of election integrity. However, it should be noted that Cochise County election officials already employ extensive security measures to inventory the paper used for ballots and to prevent tampering.
Recorder Stevens can casually cast aside any allegations that he’s affiliated with Finchem’s campaign, pointing to his eight years in the Legislature as a fellow lawmaker and a personal friendship with the candidate.
In these tempest times, we’re not buying it.
Cochise County has not experienced massive election fraud and our recorder should be conscientious not to create the false impression that it is a major concern here, or elsewhere in Arizona.
If Stevens is serious about election integrity, he should separate himself from those who are profiting from a message that our election system is fraudulent and the results are not to be trusted.