None of the locally elected state officeholders have voted on Senate Bill 1461, which proposes a dramatic increase in per diem pay for rural lawmakers. Our trio of Legislative District 14 legislators have not signed on as co-sponsors for the bill, either.
That doesn’t mean they don’t support it.
Lake Havasu City state Sen. Sonny Borrelli is the prime sponsor of the initiative, which was approved by the Senate Government Committee on Monday but still has a long path to Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk before it becomes law.
SB 1461 would boost the per diem pay for lawmakers living outside of Maricopa County from the current rate of $60 a day, to $189, which is the average annual rate for federal employees traveling to Arizona’s capital county. The per diem for legislators who live in the Phoenix area would stay the same at $35 per day.
Per diem pay comes on top of the $24,000 annual salary paid to state lawmakers. It covers the costs of travel to the capital, meals and accommodations. Legislators receive per diem for each day they are “in session,” up to 120 days. After that, the per diem drops to $10 for Valley representatives and $20 for those from rural districts.
Surprising and antithetical as it may sound, our lawmakers are not anxious to get behind bills raising their pay, especially in an election year. Similar legislation was proposed at the end of the first session last year and made it to Gov. Ducey’s desk, but he didn’t sign the bill. The governor said there was a “strong case” for the pay hike, but he wouldn’t consider it until after the 2020 election.
Why would politicians be reluctant to raise the per diem? First and foremost, there’s another way for lawmakers to get a pay raise. Increasing the annual salary paid to legislators can only be accomplished through a statewide referendum. Arizona voters have seen 18 ballot measures on legislative raises since 1972, but only approved two. The last successful pay increase was in 1998.
Unfortunately, Arizona’s electorate has been in no mood to pay their elected leaders more money for more than 20 years.
Legislators should not have to pay from their own pocket to serve the public interest. In light of the lack of support for a ballot initiative raising their annual salary, we support Borrelli’s bill for a higher per diem rate.