For almost two decades, the federal government has invested in new camera and radar technology as part of its effort to stem the flow of illegal immigration and criminal trafficking along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Headlines in the Herald/Review as far back as December 2003 publicized the Army’s interest in an unmanned aerial system invented by a local entrepreneur to monitor border crossings. Three years ago, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol was constructing eight fixed camera and radar towers south of Sierra Vista to help its patrol efforts. Motorists traveling State Highway 92 in the Palominas area also see mobile camera towers along the route, enabling the federal agency to move cameras where they are needed.
Literally millions of federal dollars have been spent to catch and combat the criminal activity happening along the international boundary, all with debatable effectiveness.
Contrasting that effort and investment is a relatively new initiative developed by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office that is quickly being implemented by other counties and states along the border.
Low-cost, motion-activated cameras that transmit a video signal for miles to a monitoring station have provided law enforcement agencies with an effective and affordable solution to the longstanding problem of keeping up with the smugglers and drug traffickers.
Instead of spending tens of millions of dollars, Cochise County developed its system over a three-year period and spent less than $500,000.
The effectiveness of this system has already been demonstrated. Ranchers along the border are seeing a significant drop in the number of smugglers and even fewer drug loads crossing their properties. John Ladd, whose family ranch stretches 10 miles along the border, said the reduction in activity has been dramatic, dropping the number of illegal border crossers from as many as 400 to about 40 a week.
We’re proud that Cochise County has been the “home base” for this low-cost and effective technology and we’re hopeful that it can provide the most effective solution for stopping the flow of illegal drugs and human smuggling along the border.
We’re also pleased that Sheriff Mark Dannels has been willing to share this technology with other local, state and federal law enforcement “partners,” which maintains the importance of the mission for all of these agencies.