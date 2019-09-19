To members of the Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board and Board President Barbara Williams:
Recognize the memory and community contributions of Steve Kurtz and Kevin Carolan by naming the Loveless Field press box in their honor.
Ms. Williams announced at a board meeting Tuesday that letters of support are needed from the community to “continue the conversation” on naming the press box. We encourage all our readers, especially those who shared fellowship and friendship with Kurtz and Carolan, to express their support for this action to members of the board.
The pair were far more than Friday night announcers for local football games. In addition to his 45 years behind the microphone relating the good times and bad times for the Buena Colts on the gridiron, Steve Kurtz was a founding member of the San Pedro Kiwanis Club and dedicated 30 years of service to the organization, making Sierra Vista a better place to live. He volunteered, organized and accomplished events that included the Fourth of July Street Dance, the July 4 Chili Cook Off, the Haunted House, Sizzle, Stocking Stuffers, and weekly Beads of Courage packaging for terminally ill children throughout the United States. Kurtz had a passion for highlighting the talented athletes in our area and worked hard to bring quality broadcasts every Friday night in the fall with Carolan.
Carolan was the sports editor for the Herald/Review for more than 40 years, contributing his multitude of media skills to the broadcast booth while cataloguing the history of Buena sports. His accurate record-keeping, sports reporting and dedication to the community earned him the Ray McNally Achievement Award in 1994 for outstanding leadership and promotion of high school athletics. His career on the keyboard and as the local source for all things to do with Buena High School sports was preceded by 22 years of military service, including an impressive record at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center on Fort Huachuca. Educators can appreciate that Carolan’s development of the curriculum for the initial Warrant Officer Advanced Course proved to be the foundation for future leaders within the military.
We strongly encourage the Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board to recognize and respect the contributions of Kurtz and Carolan to this community and to Buena High School athletics by naming the Loveless Field press box in their honor.