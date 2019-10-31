Sierra Vista is “less safe” than Nogales? You are more likely to be the victim of a crime in Sierra Vista than residents living in Oro Valley on Tucson’s north side?
So say statistics from 2016 and 2017, which rank Arizona communities using the Federal Bureau of Investigation Uniform Crime Reporting system. The comparison measures murder, rape, robbery, assault and several property crimes reported to the federal agency by local law enforcement departments.
Sierra Vista is ranked 30th on the statewide scale, with Florence in first place and the tiny community of Tolleson, population 7,289, considered the “least safe.” Nogales earned 24th place and the only other Cochise County community on the list is Douglas, which ranked 35 among the 49 communities compared.
Is there reason to panic?
Crime statistic comparisons are fun, but they don’t provide enough information for public officials to make good decisions. Police will tell you that the offenses being measured by the FBI system do not include all the crimes being committed in their community and that abnormalities can throw off comparisons, especially in a small community.
It doesn’t take a lot of crime to move the needle in Tolleson, for example, a community that borders the southwest valley of Phoenix. A single murder being reported in 2016 or 2017 could represent a 100 percent increase in the FBI reporting system. To change the crime rating in Phoenix, which has about 1.6 million residents, requires a more significant increase in the number of murders, burglaries, and other offenses.
Ironically, the city considered the safest in Arizona – Florence – is also home to a prison that houses some of the state’s most violent convicts.
We don’t give the FBI reporting system a lot of credence when it’s used to compare communities, but the same statistics could be of value in providing the city an indication of its history. A steady increase in the number of violent and property crimes during the past decade could be a warning sign to public officials that more police are needed, or that factors contributing to these increases need to be addressed.
For 2016 and 2017, there was a noticeable trend upward in the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents in Sierra Vista. That should be a reason for our elected officials, and those in City Hall, to take notice.