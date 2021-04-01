Kudos to Huachuca City on its decision to form a Citizens Police Advisory Review Board.
Town officials announced last month a plan to appoint the board with an eye toward streamlining the resolution process for residents in the event of a complaint against the local police department.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has moved in the same direction, convening the first-ever meeting of the Public ACT Community Liaison Board. The group consists of former judges, municipal officials and civic-minded citizens who gather once a month to discuss issues involving the Sheriff’s Office.
In recent years Huachuca City has distinguished itself for impressive local leadership. The town hired its first manager and straightened out its finances, then the community came together to support the board in its effort to close a local “gentlemen's club.” Eventually Huachuca City bought the property and residents volunteered to paint the building to improve its appearance and attract a potential buyer.
Now the town is leading the way in Cochise County by embracing an idea that we anticipate will improve local relations with the police department, build citizen confidence in the mission of law enforcement and generate support for the agency.
It’s not about finding fault with the Huachuca City police department.
Town leaders have recognized the common-sense need for residents who do have a complaint to feel comfortable in presenting their concern to fellow citizens, rather than the same agency with which they are having a dispute.
That transparency serves the interests of both Huachuca City residents and local police officers.
Sierra Vista has resisted — to the point of rarely if ever discussing — the idea of a citizens advisory board for its police department. Former council member Gwen Calhoun was a supporter of developing a board and her efforts drew the support of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and its former president Tony Isom.
Taking this step now, before there are any serious issues confronting the Huachuca City Police Department, prepares the community for the possibility of future incidents. It provides the town time to conduct a thorough vetting process for the citizens who will serve on the board, to properly train those members in the mission of the board and educate them on the role of law enforcement in the community.
This also creates an advocacy group for police in Huachuca City. Greater citizen involvement with the agency helps the department in its mission to “serve and protect.”
Best of all, elected officials will remain responsible for final decisions regarding the disposition of complaints or other incidents involving the police department. Just as its name indicates, this “advisory review” board and its authority is limited to recommendations made to the elected council.
We encourage other communities in Cochise County to embrace the forward-thinking initiative that Huachuca City has adopted with its decision to form a Citizens Advisory Review Board.