We find it hard to believe that most of the Cochise County voters in Congressional District 2 support U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s decision to seek the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
A resolution to impeach President Trump was tabled by a margin greater than 3-to-1 on Wednesday, with Congresswoman Kirkpatrick firmly in the minority. She and 94 other members of Congress challenged the Democratic Party’s leadership – which favored putting off the effort – on whether to seek impeachment.
Rep. Kirkpatrick said she has talked to numerous constituents who are pressuring her to join with other House Democrats in seeking impeachment. We’re pretty sure those were fellow Democrats living in Tucson, and not part of the 58 percent living in Cochise County who voted for President Trump in 2016.
Two facts make Kirkpatrick’s announcement comical and tragic for District 2 constituents.
At the national level, the entire discussion surrounding impeachment is purely political and prevents Congress from getting any work done. History teaches us that the process can take as little as five months or as long as a year and involves a majority vote by the House followed by a two-thirds vote in the Senate to remove the president from office.
Second, Democrats already know there is little, if any, chance that the Republican majority in the Senate will remove President Trump from office. That’s been the case in the past, as well. Two U.S. presidents have been impeached – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Neither was removed from office by the Senate.
In the meantime, while Congresswoman Kirkpatrick and others are fixated on playing politics inside the beltway, there are real problems that Congress needs to address. Kirkpatrick has paid lip service to efforts aimed at speeding up funding for modernization of the Douglas Port of Entry. She has been ineffective or simply silent on what to do about the understaffing of the Border Patrol. She’s been silent on what to do about the immigration shelters. We haven’t heard anything about her efforts working with Fort Huachuca, if she is working with Fort Huachuca.
Instead of impeachment, District 2 constituents could use more work on getting something for the district accomplished.
Debating whether to impeach President Trump on the eve of a presidential election year is a waste of time and money. She and her fellow members of Congress need to accomplish something – anything.