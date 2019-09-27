Despite our obligation to report local news and provide perspective on local issues, we can’t help but comment on what’s happening in our nation’s capital. We’re witnessing campaign strategies that will likely determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
On one side are Democrats convinced that impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump will prove enough to convince the American public that his actions will cause his downfall. On the other are Republicans and the president, who believe impeachment proceedings will strengthen their party and return a GOP majority in the House as well as continuing to hold an edge in the Senate.
It’s an historic, high-risk political gamble for both parties.
It began on Wednesday when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, announced an impeachment inquiry. She has been reluctant to make this move, recognizing that the potential backlash may inspire a rally for Trump supporters. After a whistleblower stepped forward with an accusation that President Trump told a foreign leader to investigate the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, Speaker Pelosi finally agreed with the liberal wing of her party on the need to initiate an impeachment inquiry.
This may be a political trap set by Republicans and President Trump.
Instead of fighting off the inquiry, President Trump responded Thursday with a transcript of his conversation with the leader — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zalensky — demonstrating the administration’s transparency.
Pundits of politics will remember the last successful impeachment inquiry, which was brought by Republicans against President Clinton in February 1999. Speaker Newt Gingrich led the charge to impeach Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, involving an alleged affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.
Clinton was just the second president to be impeached, the first being Andrew Johnson in 1868. Neither was removed from office because the Senate failed to approve the action with a two-thirds vote of its members.
Trump will likely face the same outcome. He may be impeached, but it’s highly unlikely the Republican majority in the Senate will remove him from office.
The “strategy” being played by the president depends on a lengthy and theatrical inquiry in the House. If Democrats drag out the impeachment process, Americans will eventually come to believe that the entire effort is a waste of time and taxpayer money.
That’s what happened when President Clinton was impeached. His popularity grew and Republicans lost their House majority when voters grew tired of the politics being played inside the Washington, D.C., beltway.