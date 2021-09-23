If based solely on population, the idea of increasing representation on the Cochise County board doesn’t make sense. After all, the latest census shows the county’s population dropped by more than 5,000 residents compared to 2010. All but two communities — Benson and Sierra Vista — have fewer residents than a decade ago. In fact, strictly by the numbers, representation of constituents among the three county supervisors has increased compared to the last census.
When the county’s population was almost 131,000, each supervisor represented an average of about 43,600. Today, with fewer residents in the county, supervisors represent an average of about 41,815. Technically, that’s better representation on the board.
While we can’t deny the reality of the numbers, we can make an argument that increased representation is not necessarily “improved” representation. We base this contention on the size of the county and the corresponding boundaries of the districts each supervisor is responsible to serve.
There are 15 appointed people from around the county who are studying current census data and determining whether district boundaries should be redrawn. The members were appointed by Supervisors Tom Crosby, Ann English and Peggy Judd and includes elected officials, county staff and residents from the three districts.
Considering the dynamics of the population changes since the 2010 census, the committee has a difficult task figuring out how to balance the population among the districts. Existing boundaries, for example, put Benson and Willcox within District 3. While Benson’s population grew by about 4.5%, Willcox lost more than 14%. That shift could influence future representation on the board, with Benson’s “urban” county service needs dramatically different from that of Willcox. It’s the same for Sierra Vista, which reported an increase of about 3%, while communities surrounding that city lost population.
There’s also a size consideration. Existing boundaries have supervisors for Districts 2 and 3 representing huge areas. English serves constituents from the New Mexico state line west to Sierra Vista Estates. Her district includes Douglas at the international border north past Elfrida. Judd’s district is even bigger, stretching from San Simon in the northeast corner of the county all the way to Fort Huachuca, including all the territory in between. Crosby represents a smaller area that includes most of Sierra Vista and all of Hereford and Palominas.
Considering the district sizes and unbalanced community populations, perhaps it's time for the county to increase the number of supervisors from three to five.
Gail Griffin, a state representative and formerly a State Senator, proposed this idea in 2014. Her bill was co-sponsored by current County Recorder David Stevens, who at that time was a state representative. Crosby, who was campaigning for the District 1 seat he now holds, was an outspoken proponent of the idea.
Increasing the number of county board members would reduce district sizes and increase the representation of rural communities on the board.
As things are now there are significant differences in the interests and need for county services due primarily to the sheer size of two supervisor districts.
Having five county board members would cure those differences.