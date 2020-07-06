Four citizen initiatives cleared the petition signature hurdle, collecting the names of more than 237,645 registered voters who support putting these questions on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Assuming all four clear the next bar — legal challenges from opponents of each measure — Arizona voters will decide these questions and lawmakers will have little to say about each. Provisions of the Voter Protection Act, adopted by citizens in 1998, prevent the legislature or governor from altering or repealing laws created by the voters through the citizen initiative process.
It’s an awesome responsibility for citizens and in this case, these four initiatives could radically change “…the fabric and future of the state,” according to Arizona Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Glenn Hamer.
He’s right.
The “Invest in Education Act” would collect a 3.5 percent tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for an individual or above $500,000 for couples and aims to raise about $940 million a year for schools. It’s backed by many of the same organizers who staged the #Red4Ed campaign two years ago, which prompted a statewide teacher walkout and a march on the capital. Lawmakers and Gov. Ducey responded to the protest with a four year plan to increase teacher pay by 20 percent.
This is the second time organizers have sought the tax surcharge, failing to reach the ballot in 2018 when Attorney General Mark Brnovich challenged the language of the initiative.
The “Second Chances” initiative would accomplish something state lawmakers have been reluctant to do for the past two sessions. Legislators have considered revising the state’s sentencing laws, but pushed the issue to the back burner due to the pandemic and other urgent issue.
Voters will be asked if sentences for “non-dangerous” offenses should be reduced and if prisoners should get release credits which could equal up to one-half of their original sentence. Judges will get more discretion in sentencing for these crimes and prosecutors will be prohibited from “stacking” crimes committed at the same time, to charge suspects as repeat offenders and invite stiffer penalties.
The “Smart and Safe Arizona Act” would allow the recreational use of cannabis, extending the state’s existing use for medical purposes. People would be allowed to possess up to one ounce, or 12 plants, without being arrested.
Arizona voters rejected a similar initiative in 2016 by a 52-48 margin. This time around, organizers have increased the tax surcharge for purchases to 16 percent and estimate marijuana sales will generate $300 million for state coffers.
The “Stop Surprise Billing and Protect Patients Act” is aimed at health insurance providers. The initiative would prohibit charging higher premiums to patients with pre-existing conditions, prohibit higher charges for patients using out-of-network caregivers, and sets a new minimum wage for health care workers at private hospitals.
We will discuss the merits and disadvantages for each of these initiatives in the coming weeks to clarify the newspaper’s position and help voters make up their minds prior to the casting of ballots on Nov. 3.