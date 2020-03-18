In an earlier editorial, we touched on the challenges facing rural schools in trying to establish remote learning. The absence of high-speed internet connectivity and a lack of affordable technology effectively prevents some living in rural areas, like Cochise County, from receiving equal opportunities in education.
Remote learning works in many urban areas, where the density of population makes broadband service more affordable.
Considering our present situation and the restrictions on public gatherings, there is another institution that faces a need to radically change business as usual.
Our government.
Last week Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich pointed to technology as a likely solution to the challenge of conducting public business without allowing the public to attend meetings. His vision would have council meetings – or other governing and representative boards – gather online at a website where people could watch meetings and post comments.
The format would require two important changes. Robert’s Rules of Order would need to include a procedure that clearly identifies the speaker, perhaps by requiring that a council member state their name each time they comment. More importantly, Brnovich said a greater effort must be made to provide public notice, well in advance, of when these meetings will be held and how to connect to the online gathering.
Again, rural areas are at a disadvantage. Reliable, high-speed internet is both expensive and often not available in areas where the population density makes offering the service less profitable than in the cities.
We expect our government will provide essential services, including public safety, infrastructure like roads and drainage, and other vital community amenities. Most of us pay taxes, on our property, as part of our purchases, and on our income, to support governments at all levels providing these services.
Internet connectivity is not included among those public services.
With the coronavirus upon us and public gatherings of 10 or more strongly discouraged, some areas lack the resources necessary to provide remote learning or participate online at public “meetings.”
If this is our future and we continue to face pandemics and other alarms that force us to regularly enact measures that discourage the spread of future deadly contagions, it’s time we as a nation build an infrastructure that provides opportunity for everyone to participate, both in their government and in education.
We need to invest in a new form of “highway,” that assures online connectivity for everyone, especially in rural areas.