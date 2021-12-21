Who would have thought the most exciting news out of Fort Huachuca is a $7 million upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant?
Why are we excited?
The significance of this investment in the local post is an indication of the Army’s success in achieving water conservation and it’s also a confirmation that the Department of Defense sees a future for the fort.
The project will also be a boon to the local economy, pumping millions into local businesses that employ local tradesmen.
Fort officials explained last week that the modernization of the wastewater plant is necessary to improve the efficiency of the treatment process. Chris Higgins, director of public works on Fort Huachuca, said it best:
“I don’t have a volume issue, I have a concentration issue,” Higgins said. “The water conservation has led to the need to do more modernization down here and more expenditures. It’s a direct hidden consequence of it.”
It’s a refreshing statement considering the negative headlines continuously put out by the Center for Biological Diversity, which points to the fort as a threat to the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
Water conservation efforts undertaken by the fort have achieved “net zero,” meaning that the consumption of water is offset by the volume conserved. The fact this modernization is needed offers firm evidence of the success of the fort’s conservation program and rebuts the noise from the center, which uses the post as a fundraising tool aimed at environmentalists.
This investment is also a signal from the Defense Department that it sees value in the continuing operation of Fort Huachuca. Especially after the passing of Sen. John McCain in 2018, efforts by several politicians and lobbyists to relocate missions out of Fort Huachuca were aggressive. Thanks to local groups, notably the Fort Huachuca 50, and lobbyists funded by Sierra Vista and Cochise County, the value of the unique air space in this corner of Southeast Arizona and the quality of the local workforce have fended off attempts to shrink the size and missions of the post.
Spending $7 million to modernize the wastewater treatment plant is an affirmation of the Army’s intent to keep the fort and its facilities up to date.
The impact of the funding on the local economy cannot be overstated. Most of that money will pay KWR, a Sierra Vista contractor, for its work. Other money will be spent to provide electrical upgrades, paying the wages of linemen at Sulphur Springs Valley Electrical Cooperative.
Arizona fared well in the recently approved National Defense Allocation Act, with funding to assure the continued presence of the A-10 fighter jet at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson and continued support for the F-35 at Luke Air Force Base.
The investment in Fort Huachuca is part of that overall effort to modernize our national defense and we’re pleased that federal officials and politicians recognize the value of the local post.