Unanimous ballots cast by the five-member Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission are a rarity. The group consists of two Republican and two Democrat representatives, with the chair serving as the independent and usually the tiebreaker.
That didn’t happen this week.
Wednesday, the IRC voted unanimously to adopt a final map of the state’s nine congressional districts, splitting Cochise County.
Sierra Vista, Benson, Willcox and most of the county will fall into District 6, while Bisbee and Douglas will join Nogales and points on the western edge of the state in District 7. The former is considered “Republican-leaning,” and the latter is considered favorable to Democrats.
District 6 skirts Tucson’s south and western sides, includes suburbs north of the city, and stretches all the way to Casa Grande. The presumption that the district is more likely to vote Republican than Democrat is based on voting results from state and federal offices in 2018 and 2020. The population of the district is just less than 795,000 residents, which balances with Arizona’s other eight districts.
For Bisbee and Douglas, the move to a district that is considered to favor Democrats is good news for two reasons.
Both cities have been politically frustrated in the former District 2. Douglas and Bisbee have been Democratic “strongholds” in the county and have endured representation by Republican officeholders in Congress for most of the past decade. Now a majority of voters from these communities will join fellow Democrats in southwest Tucson, Nogales and Yuma in electing a representative who shares their ideology. The other good news is that Bisbee and Douglas are larger communities compared to the rural landscape of the rest if District 7. Candidates are more likely to campaign in these communities, along with southwest Tucson, Nogales and Yuma, as they seek election to Congress.
All of these presumptions are built on today’s perceptions. As we have witnessed during the past decade, Arizona has moved from a solid “red” state to a “purple” state. Democrats currently hold four of the 12 elected state offices, with Republicans holding eight, and the state cast a majority of its presidential ballots for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Guessing the future of politics, and its influence on the political leanings of these congressional districts is more difficult than trying to predict tomorrow’s weather, even in sunny southeast Arizona.
Ten years from now we may find vast changes in how people think and who they consider the party that best represents their interests.
For now, it appears the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission got it right, at least for Cochise County.