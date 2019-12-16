U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was joined by Gov. Doug Ducey at a gathering to promote privatizing education during a Scottsdale visit earlier this month.
Ms. DeVos has proposed a $5 billion plan entitled “Education Freedom Scholarships,” which would pay the tuition of students attending private schools. She praised Arizona’s efforts to expand the privatization through its “Empowerment Scholarship Accounts,” and said these initiatives will improve education outcomes.
Are we missing something?
Arizona has about 6,000 students in the ESA program and is recognized as a national leader in the campaign to increase school choice. Yet the state is also ranked near the bottom in categories that traditionally dictate successful education outcomes.
Despite Gov. Ducey’s “20 percent by 2020” pay program to boost teacher wages, Arizona remains in the bottom 10 in educator earnings. The state has among the highest student-to-teacher ratios in its classrooms and Arizona is near the bottom in how much money it budgets for education.
As far as public schools are concerned, the state isn’t a model of success, according to the national numbers.
Here’s where politics plays a role.
The success proclaimed by Gov. Ducey, Secretary DeVos and other conservative politicians is aimed at students under-served at public schools in poor districts, often in urban neighborhoods. When private or parochial schools are available in these settings, it’s not a surprise that highly motivated educators dedicate themselves to inspiring better outcomes for students. Public schools have a long record of bad student performance in poor districts.
The issues that have held back school choice in Arizona have been a lack of accountability for how parents spend ESA funds and the impacts that increasing private school enrollment has on rural public schools.
Our state lawmakers, several of whom have vested interests in private schools, have been reluctant to increase the oversight or the accountability of ESA funding. Legislators missed an opportunity to act during the last session and we doubt anything will be accomplished on that front in the coming election year.
The conundrum of privatizing education in rural settings is that without sufficient enrollment, public schools don’t have enough students or financial resources to offer the same opportunities afforded at schools in urban settings.
Until those issues are addressed satisfactorily, despite what Gov. Ducey and Ms. DeVos espouse, privatizing education isn’t the best way to ensure a good outcome for all students.