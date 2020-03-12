It’s amazing how righteous state lawmakers can sound when they’re making an argument that is really about politics.
We’re pointing at Senate Concurrent Resolution 1018, which locally elected state Sen. David Gowan is supporting as a sponsor and with his vote. The prime sponsor of the legislation is Sen. J.D. Mesnard, a Chandler Republican.
The initiative has already earned a 16-14 approval from senators and is now headed to the House of Representatives. If it wins there, and the Republican majority virtually assures that outcome, it will go to Gov. Doug Ducey for his approval, then before Arizona voters on Nov. 3 for their blessing to change the state Constitution.
Lawmakers would have you believe this effort is about “one person, one vote.” The measure would prohibit the Independent Redistricting Commission from drafting legislative boundaries with a population difference of 5,000 more or less than any other district.
Unless you know the bitter history that inspired this initiative, you might fall for that reasoning. In fact, the population difference between legislative districts is exactly what Republicans have been attacking since the last redistricting was accomplished in 2011.
GOP leaders have protested loudly, and through legal means, that the last time the IRC drew the boundaries they concentrated known Republican voters in certain districts, which allowed more Democrats to be elected.
This contention cost state taxpayers the resources of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which the Republican majority in the Legislature voted to utilize to fight the IRC redistricting map in court.
The court stood with the IRC.
Then a group of Republican leaders sued, again seeking to get the legislative districts redrawn.
Again, the courts stood with the findings of the commission.
Specifically, the courts determined that the IRC was correct in not prioritizing the population differences between the districts. Instead, the commission looked at the diversity of population within districts, which ultimately resulted in fewer Republicans in the Legislature and more Democrats being elected.
Now, Sen. Mesnard is proposing that his bill will “cure” a lack of representation resulting from population differences between districts.
Hogwash.
If lawmakers were truly concerned about representation, they would increase the size of the Legislature.
Arizona has about a million more residents than it did in 2010, but the number of House and Senate seats at the capital is the same. Our politicians say they are worried about representation, but the state’s population increase proves this hypocrisy.
What Sen. Mesnard and Sen. Gowan really want is a redistricting process that favors Republicans.