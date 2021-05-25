Sometimes money doesn’t matter.
That appears to be the case in Graham County, which is facing the loss of just under a million dollars in tax revenue if it continues to refuse plans for a medical-marijuana growing facility in a greenhouse formerly operated by the multinational tomato company, NatureSweet.
CEO Rodolfo Spielmann told the online publication, Phoenix New Times, that the Texas-based company has lost millions of dollars in each of the eight years it has operated a 479-acre site about 10 miles south of Fort Grant. It's costly to maintain the acres of greenhouses that cover more than half the property and aren't fully used, but the company has tried to make it work, in part to keep the jobs there, he said.
NatureSweet has proposed selling one of its greenhouses to Bayacan, which has an address in Willcox and plans to convert the facility to a grow site for medical marijuana. The company has promised 600 jobs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in property tax revenue for the Bonita School District and Eastern Arizona College.
In December, NatureSweet’s submitted an application on behalf of Bayacan to rezone “Greenhouse No. 6” to allow growing medical-grade marijuana at the site. It received a negative recommendation — by an 8-1 margin — from the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission. The company subsequently withdrew its application and recently told its employees that it will shutdown the operation and layoff its 200 employees by July if the county continues to oppose the rezone for Bayacan to grow medical marijuana.
Surrounding neighbors appear not to be concerned about the property tax impact or job losses.
Comments made during the December public hearing from those living near the proposed grow site complained of traffic, air quality, loss of property value and marijuana’s impact on youth. Chairman of the Graham County Board, Danny Sullivan, has said publicly that “…of those who attended Graham County (Planning and Zoning) and (Board of Supervisors) public meetings, it is 10 to 1 not in favor.” Sullivan also stated that all indications are the Bonita school district board doesn’t want money from the sale of marijuana.
Ironically, Graham County Supervisors unanimously approved rezoning property in Eden, a small community north of Thatcher just off Highway 70, for an outdoor marijuana growing facility last month. Neighbors in that community had no complaints about the 37-acre operation.
We’re not opining on whether the proposed Bayacan facility should or should not be allowed to proceed.
We’re more interested in pointing out that on some issues, there is no compromise or middle ground.
For neighbors living near the NatureSweet property in Bonita, the potential loss of jobs and tax revenue isn’t worth allowing a medical marijuana grow site in the community. For them, it’s a “blood money” issue that would force them to surrender their belief that marijuana is inherently destructive and revenue generated from its sale should not be collected to support public schools.
There is little doubt that continued objection to NatureSweet’s proposal will result in staggering job losses and significant losses in property tax revenue.
For neighboring Graham County residents, it’s a price worth paying.