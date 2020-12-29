“…it’s the oldest functioning jail in the state.”
— Sheriff Mark Dannels
Beyond the immediate crisis caused by the pandemic, Cochise County officials have known for some time that something will have to be done about the jail. Several years ago an informal survey of county residents proposed the idea of a special tax district to fund extensive renovation or new construction of a jail.
Nothing ever resulted from the survey and county officials have been comfortable putting off the inevitability that there will come a time in the near future when a significant investment will be needed.
Opened in 1984, the Cochise County Jail hasn’t kept up with the times. The facility lacks a modern layout which incorporates features that make it safer for inmates and correction officers alike. Technologies that we take for granted in today’s world didn’t exist when the jail was opened almost 40 years ago.
The last time Cochise County invested in its jail was in 2014 when the county supervisors approved a $2.4 million renovation to address serious overcrowding issues and mandatory requirements to separate prisoners of different genders and ages.
Today, the challenges of properly separating inmates and protecting them from COVID-19 are added to a long list of problems that confront the sheriff. We count on the services provided by the jail to address mental health issues for the homeless, physical problems for inmates who can’t — or won’t — get health care, and to house immigrants here illegally, among others who are taken into custody.
Gone are the days when the local jail was a simple holding pen for offenders with minor criminal charges or local traffic violations.
We recognize that significant investment in the Cochise County Jail won’t be a popular idea among elected supervisors who must answerable to taxpayers.
The alternative of doing nothing is an assurance of higher costs in the future, possibly complicated by unnecessary legal expenses. Just a few years ago California faced challenges with its incarceration facilities. Overcrowding and unsafe conditions at its 33 state prisons prompted the U.S. Supreme Court to order that more than 10,000 inmates be released, regardless of their convictions for property and violent crimes.
We’re not pretending to have the problems faced in California, but that situation does offer a glimpse of the consequences Cochise County could face if local officials do nothing.
It’s time for the supervisors to demonstrate the leadership they were elected to provide and at the very least appoint a task force to explore the future of the jail. That group should be responsible to identify the existing challenges, what can be done to improve the jail and the projected cost of the project.
Doing nothing is an invitation to future problems.