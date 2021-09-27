Finally, it’s time to move on
Republican leaders of the Arizona Senate turned a pickle into relish last week, trying to save face after a $6 million audit engineered by supporters of former president Donald Trump failed to uncover fraud in the 2020 election.
Strong words of criticism for Maricopa County’s handling of the election process and a clarion call to the Attorney General to “…launch a probe” are the last words we will hear of “Stop The Steal” and other unfounded claims surrounding last November’s outcome.
With one exception.
We found it almost humorous that Gov. Doug Ducey called for just one change in the state’s election laws. He would sign a bill adding requirements to conduct an audit. It’s too easy, in the Governor’s opinion, to initiate this process.
It’s also too political.
The charade that consumed state resources for more than five months, conned willing Conservatives and ultimately embarrassed all of Arizona, was accomplished by a simple majority of 16 Republicans in the Senate. Democrats had no say and no presence throughout the process and were united in their opposition to the partisan and unprofessional ballot review.
Gov. Ducey is right to call for legislation that requires a higher bar to conduct an audit, especially if the goal of the effort is to “restore voter confidence” as stated by Senate President Karen Fann. If voter confidence is really the concern then initiating an audit should have the same requirement as implementing a tax hike: two-thirds approval by the Legislature. This would assure bipartisan support in the future.
We have little doubt that our politicians will move on and quickly distance themselves from this bad experience. By the time the 55th Legislature convenes for its second session in January, lawmakers will be focused on the August primary and how to spend the more than $800 million state surplus. Conservatives may remind their constituents of their support for more stringent election laws, but without the support of Gov. Ducey it’s doubtful much will come from their efforts.
Voters must now assume the responsibility of putting the final nail in the audit coffin. No less than three candidates for state executive offices in the 2022 election, Kari Lake, Matt Salmon and Mark Finchem, have called for continuing the fight. Finchem, who is running for Secretary of State, wants an audit of ballots cast in Pima County. Salmon and Lake, who are running for Governor, want dramatic changes in election laws and Lake would go as far as decertifying the 2020 outcome, even though the audit validated the result.
All three candidates would seek to make voting more difficult, including the possibility of ending all mail-in balloting in Arizona, and would take steps to empower political parties with authority to overturn election outcomes.
After three thorough audits by Maricopa County and the charade that imitated an audit conducted by the Arizona Senate, it’s clear our election laws and the processes that assure an accurate outcome need little, if any change.
It’s past time for Arizona and the Legislature to move on.