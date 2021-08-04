Changes in technology, in societal norms, and in almost all aspects of life often force a change in our collective perspective.
Examples are littered throughout history. What was once acceptable a century ago is today considered offensive when referring to even the most basic topics, like gender, sexual orientation, race and other daily subjects common to our conversations.
It happens in law, as well.
Last month the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that the public has no legal right to know the names of jurors who are hearing cases.
On its surface, this appears to be a direct conflict with the First Amendment, which has been interpreted to assure public access to government information, including court records. The ruling also changes what has been a familiar practice not only in Arizona but across the country. Jurors in the 1995 O.J. Simpson trial, for example, were frequently contacted by the media and asked why they found him innocent of murder charges.
The recent Court of Appeals ruling resulted from a legal challenge filed by an online publisher who disagrees with decisions by two Cochise County judges to withhold the names of jurors. The decisions were in part a reaction to another case involving jury members who were deciding the fate of a defendant charged with sex crimes.
Jurors complained that the release of their names created privacy concerns and one juror specifically expressed concern for their safety. Local judges justified their actions by indicating the release of juror names could impact the willingness of people to serve in the future and shared concerns for juror safety.
We get that.
Despite the contention that there have been few cases of harassment or outright violence against jurors in the past, the advent of social media and frequent examples of victims who are threatened, confronted or face other consequences has changed the nature of public service. It’s not uncommon for elected officials, especially at the federal level, to arrange for their own security detail. Online abuse is now common from anonymous posters who disparage anyone with differing opinions.
Jurors who are called for public service should not fear for their own safety. To accomplish their responsibilities of fair-mindedness to serve as a “community of peers,” our jurors should feel confident they can decide the fate of a defendant without fear of repercussions.
We do agree with the idea that our courts should be subject to review on the selection process for jurors. Although some of that process occurs through the questioning of potential jurors by the attorneys for the prosecution and defense, oversight offers further confirmation that those who are charged with a crime will be judged by a community of their peers. Beyond the in-court proceedings, the process by which the pool of potential jurors should be subject to public review.
Times have changed and one consequence of social media is the need to protect the identity of jurors to assure the ongoing willingness of citizens to serve the vital role as jurors.
We expect this case will be selected for review by the Arizona Supreme Court, and perhaps, the U.S. Supreme Court before a final decision is rendered.