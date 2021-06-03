Since we are firm believers in the phrase that a watched pot is slow to boil, let’s turn our attention elsewhere and speculate the future of our representation.
With the Sierra Vista City Council contemplating the appointment of a new member and our state legislators vacationing despite the urgent necessity to adopt a budget, we need to turn our focus to a more constructive topic.
The Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC).
This week the five-member IRC debated whether legislative leaders from each political party should be granted an opportunity to comment on the first draft of the redistricting maps, or whether these lawmakers should be lumped in with “the public” and told to make their statements during public hearings. Doing the former might be an opportunity to extend an olive branch to the Legislature and doing the latter might be perceived as a slap in the face to lawmakers.
Ultimately, we doubt it will matter if political party leaders get to comment on the IRC’s initial plan. During the last redistricting, which dragged into 2012, Republicans in the Legislature were so angry at the IRC chairwoman that they impeached her and later spent taxpayer dollars to sue the commission in an effort to redraw the maps.
Considering the current temperament in the Legislature, which is even more partisan than it was a decade ago, no matter what the IRC decides there will be lawmakers from both parties who are angry and willing to sue.
Cochise County needs to pay close attention to the redistricting process, based on the initial plan presented by the IRC after the 2010 census. Commissioners originally recommended that the county be divided in two parts, with the west joining portions of Pima County, and the east assigned to a legislative district stretching from Mexico to Utah – more than 500 miles in length.
At an October, 2011 public hearing in Sierra Vista, current county board chairwoman Ann English called on the commission to “… keep Cochise County whole.” Her comments prompted a standing ovation from the audience and may have convinced the IRC to scrap its original plan and maintain legislative boundaries incorporating the entire county.
We can anticipate a similar first draft this time. In 2012, commissioners justified their proposal to divide the county by contending the plan would result in Arizona having more representation of border regions in Congress.
Cochise County residents saw it differently. Putting Sierra Vista in the same district with a portion of Pima County would reduce the city’s political influence by including it with Tucson, a decidedly liberal community. Adding the eastern part of the county to a district measuring more than 500 miles in length would undoubtedly result in residents rarely seeing or having access to candidates or the elected representatives.
We urge the IRC to recognize what Supervisor and chairwoman English told the august body a decade ago.
“Keep Cochise County whole. Cochise County is a whole community of interest.”