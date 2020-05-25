Arizona may attempt to circumvent a court order prohibiting county election officials from mailing ballots to registered voters by instead mailing applications to those that have not signed up for the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL).
Voting by mail has become another contentious issue in the never-ending quibble between donkeys and elephants. Last week President Trump warned he will propose withholding federal funds to Michigan if it proceeds with a plan to mail ballots to 7.7 million registered voters not signed up in that state for early voting.
“This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State,” President Trump said in a tweet.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said counties are planning to send applications for the permanent early voting list to voters who have not signed up for it already and have not requested a ballot by mail. Hobbs said her office would mail applications to voters in counties that don't do so.
That could inspire Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to step into the fray. His office has already obtained a court ruling to prohibit mailing ballots to voters, arguing that state law requires that voters request a mail ballot and that the county cannot send out those ballots unsolicited. Whether mailing the application for a ballot is the same thing, we may find out in the near future.
The dispute goes beyond personal safety.
State and county election officials, including our own Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra, initiated efforts to convert elections to all-mail earlier this year as the number of coronavirus cases started to increase.
Marra and other officials pointed to the danger of spreading the virus and the difficulty of getting people to serve as poll workers at vote centers. She also pointed out that in recent elections more than 70 percent of the registered voters in Cochise County already vote by mail and that several “small” elections — most recently the mayoral contest in Douglas — are conducted completely through the mail.
Republicans at every level of government are opposed to eliminating the choice of casting a ballot at a vote center.
President Trump has warned that mail-in voting is "wrought with fraud and abuse.” His opinion has been echoed by fellow Republicans, including in Arizona, despite the fact that claims of malfeasance have never been substantiated.
Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd has shared the Twitter stage, but her argument has a bit more merit in our opinion. She has pointed out that current elections provide voters with a choice — cast a ballot by mail or in person.
Why not protect that choice?
Certainly safety is a consideration during the pandemic, but as we have already witnessed with the gradual reopening of the economy, people make their own decisions on taking risks with the coronavirus.
We support keeping things as they are when it comes to voting — let’s continue to provide people with a choice on how they want to cast their ballot.