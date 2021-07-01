What do you do with the square peg in a puzzle full of round holes?
Cochise County Schools Superintendent, Jacqui Clay, appears to have figured it out.
Ms. Clay hosted a celebratory event last week, announcing the start of the New Crossroads Academy and explaining its vital role in providing a place for kids who find themselves without options and facing a bleak future.
The affair featured community members, Sheriff Mark Dannels, Cochise College officials and University of Arizona South educators, all of whom are tied into the challenges of saving these kids and improving the community. Senator David Gowan, who has also helped with this effort, attended and urged people to take an interest and make a difference in the lives of these “special” students.
Missing were Cochise County Board Supervisors who have consistently berated Superintendent Clay at public meetings and in private, and avoided any responsibility for educating children who run afoul of the law or otherwise jeopardize their future.
Those who are familiar with Clay’s struggle with the Supervisors were not surprised by their absence nor did it sour the upbeat atmosphere of the celebration.
Clay has launched New Crossroads with minimum resources and big dreams. Working with Sheriff Dannels she has carved out a space in the county’s facility on Foothills Drive in Sierra Vista, providing a place where these students can learn at their own speed and research topics of their own interests. There’s room for conventional learning, there’s space for a garden, and there will eventually be hands-on technology that students can use to stay current with business expectations when they are ready to enter the workforce.
She’s done this with her minimal staff of five people, all of whom are undertaking the adventure in addition to their full-time responsibilities. Partnerships she has fostered with Cochise College, the College of Applied Science & Technology, and community organizations are a, “force multiplier,” that will help this Academy succeed.
What’s understated about this effort is the obvious need for it to happen. In Arizona, juveniles who are charged as adults for the crimes they commit are required to receive an education from the county where they are serving their time. Clay has addressed that requirement, with minimal support from the Board of Supervisors, by setting up a classroom in a multi-purpose room at the aging and crowded Cochise County Jail.
Where there is not a state requirement, Clay has worked to create opportunity for delinquent kids who can’t abide structured classroom instruction, are frequently truant, or drop out of school completely.
Opportunity is what New Crossroads Academy is all about. This is a “last chance” for many of the students who enroll in the program, allowing them the freedom to discover their own talents and pursue dreams that may have been surrendered due to their behavior, poverty or other social challenges.
What Superintendent Clay has achieved, with the few resources she is provided, is nothing short of remarkable and offers these students and our community a much brighter future.