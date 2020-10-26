Inquiries from Pima County employees have prompted Tucson area Sen. Vince Leach to question whether a First Amendment right is being sacrificed.
Last week Sen. Leach made headlines when he questioned the policy that prohibits Pima County employees from donating to political campaigns for county offices. In the Senator’s mind, monetary donations are the equivalent of speech and are protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. Even though you work for the Sheriff’s department, you shouldn’t be prohibited from contributing to his or her re-election campaign, Sen. Leach believes.
We’re reminded of Chicago in 1969.
Almost 40,000 public jobs in Chicago and Cook County were filled on the basis of Democratic political patronage. A similar system existed in the Chicago suburbs and in state government, although the political party that benefited was Republican.
Patronage was serfdom. People who wanted to work for the government had to apply to their committeeman, not to a government hiring department. The availability of job openings was kept secret. If the committeeman sponsored the applicant, the applicant got the job. But in return the employee had to pay a part of his or her salary to the committeeman, and had to do election work for the candidates supported by the committeeman — in perpetuity. Failure to comply meant being fired.
Pima County is a long way from Chicago, both geographically and characteristically.
Still, the path being recommended by Sen. Leach has a dark history and we would not support changing the existing policy that prohibits campaign contributions by Pima County — or Cochise County — employees.
A lawsuit filed in 1969 by Michael Shakman, a failed candidate for Cook County Attorney, challenged Chicago’s political patronage system. By 1972 a federal court issued a series of “Shakman decrees,” which gradually eradicated the practice. Federal oversight of Chicago’s hiring process continued through 2018 — 46 years later.
We are not insinuating that Pima County has a patronage problem, or that Sen. Leach is trying to establish that system.
We are identifying what can happen when public employees are not prohibited from contributing cash to political campaigns. What at first may seem an innocent exercise of a First Amendment right can become an avenue for corruption that eventually ties employment with political support.
Chicago’s poisonous system had roots back to the 1920s when Mayor William Hale Thompson coined the term “20th Century Politics, Chicago-style.”
It might not happen immediately, but we hate creating any opportunity for corruption to creep into county politics.
As Pima County administrator Chuck Huckelberry responded upon hearing Sen. Leach’s inquiry, leaving the “no campaign contributions” policy in place is “…just a good management practice.”