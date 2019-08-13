More than one in four children live in poverty. Half the beneficiaries of Medicaid have a mental health or substance abuse disorder. The combination of low incomes, high rates of senior citizens and veterans, and a sparse population density makes it difficult to recruit medical professionals. Statistics presented last week by Carrie Langley, Cochise County Health and Social Services director, at the roundtable organized by the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation were stark and scary. The realities of Cochise County create health challenges that cannot be solved by systems intended to serve larger populations, or a demographic that has the financial means to support special care. As a result, more resources must be allocated by the public sector to accomplish even basic health care. Director Langley and her staff have worked hard to identify the challenges facing the county through annual community surveys, dramatically increasing participation in recent years to get a better assessment of local issues. The health agency has also done a remarkable job in connecting with the community when emergencies do arise. When sewage spills from Mexico threatened the health of Naco residents earlier this year, the county department responded immediately with accurate information it disseminated quickly to the public on the degree of the threat. When Arizona issued its alarm on the dangers of Hepatitis and the need for vaccination, the local health department led an effort that resulted in one of the highest participation rates in the state. We appreciate the effort of Mignonne Hollis and the AREDF in organizing last week’s roundtable and bringing together state and local officials to discuss Cochise County health care. We don’t want the discussion to end there. Addressing the needs of our rural population will require more discussion and a commitment to pursue solutions that are unique to confront the challenges in Cochise County. Let’s keep this discussion going and demonstrate a willingness to support and expand the role of our successful county health department. It’s an investment that will benefit all of us who depend on quality health care in Cochise County.
