Supporters of President Donald Trump have reason to be concerned about an effort that is gaining momentum to eliminate the Electoral College.
The National Popular Vote Bill has been enacted by 15 states and the District of Columbia, representing a total of 196 electoral votes. It needs an additional 74 electoral votes and approval by Congress to go into effect.
This is a fight brought on by those who believe the popular vote should decide who is elected president. In all, five presidents in our nation’s history have won the office while losing the popular vote, including two of the last three presidents. Donald Trump accomplished the feat in 2016 and before him it was George W. Bush in 2000. Before that, it happened in 1888, 1876 and 1824.
Yet the bitterness that lingers following President Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton almost four years ago has inspired new enthusiasm for the bill. Four states adopted the legislation this year alone and more may soon follow.
Democrats in the Arizona Legislature introduced the National Popular Vote Bill (HB 2414) in January, but the initiative died when it was held by the Republican-controlled Rules Committee. Prior to that, the same legislation was introduced by state Democrats in 2017 and failed. In February 2016, the bill passed the Arizona House but died in the Senate.
Those who understand the function of the Electoral College and its importance to rural states know that adopting the National Popular Vote Bill will hand a major advantage to cities with large populations. In the current system, the Constitution grants states electors equal to their combined representation in the House and the Senate, and the electors choose the president. In most cases, electors choose the winner of the popular vote in their state.
But, as noted above, it’s not always the winner of the popular vote that wins the election. In 2016, Clinton received about 3 million more votes than President Trump, but the states she won gave her fewer electoral votes than Mr. Trump received.
Arizona’s population is more than 1 million less than that of New York City, yet when it comes to electing a president, the popular vote in this state has equal value because of the Electoral College.
Preserving what our Founding Fathers established in the Constitution to ensure rural representation when we elect a president is why keeping the Electoral College is vitally important to Arizona.