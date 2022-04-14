A recent post online detailing the death of a migrant woman attempting to enter the United States illegally has become the latest example of the lack of compassion for our fellow humans that is becoming more prevalent in our daily lives.
A woman, someone’s daughter, a human being who had hopes and dreams of a better life, instead met a painful and lonely death recently, hanging upside down for hours after trying to scale the border wall and becoming entangled before eventually perishing.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels lamented the woman’s death in the online post, saying “These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy. We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons.”
However, some commenting on the post — our very own friends and neighbors and members of our community — seem to feel that the woman’s death was justified, that the punishment for entering this country illegally should be the loss of one’s life.
One commenter related her death to a bank robber getting shot while committing a crime, saying he had “no sympathy” for the woman who died in the pursuit of happiness.
Other statements include “I don’t feel bad at all” and “she would still be alive if she stayed in Mexico,” with commenters casting their stones from the safety of their glass houses.
Regardless of your opinion about who is responsible for the current immigration crisis or what should be done to fix the problem, the fact that some people are openly celebrating the death of someone whose only crime was to attempt to enter the country without going through the proper channels should be a cause for concern.
The numerous problems caused by illegal immigration must be addressed. But we cannot afford to lose our humanity in the process. Treating migrants like animals or worse makes us no better than the smugglers and cartels who are exploiting them to advance their own goals.
The vilification and demonization of “the other” — whether they are people from another country or a different political party from us — has already led to such deep polarization and hatred that even simple problems seem to have no way forward.
During the height of the pandemic, we saw online posts cheering the deaths of those who chose not to be vaccinated, with commenters again proclaiming that those who perished had somehow “got what they deserved.”
And as conflicts and wars wage across the world, our hearts have become hardened to the plights of those in foreign countries, and even those living here who we don’t identify with or feel are “unworthy” of our compassion.
But within the darkness, there is light. Many commenters on the migrant woman’s death expressed compassion and sympathy, realizing that no one wants to be in that situation and how sad, horrible and terrifying her life and untimely death must have been.
We must not let the world embitter us to the plights and suffering of others. Every major religion teaches its followers to treat others how we would want to be treated. Now is the time to practice what we preach.
If humanity can’t find a way to work together and address the common problems we all face with a shared vision of understanding, those problems will only get worse as we continue to point fingers and find joy in the pain and suffering of others.