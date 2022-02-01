Cochise County officials recently announced the price tag for a new justice facility, including a new jail and courts as well as offices for judges and staff. The $115 million estimated cost may sound like a lot, but it’s an investment the county desperately needs to make.
Sheriff Mark Dannels and others have been sounding the alarm for years that the current jail facility, constructed nearly four decades ago, suffers from myriad maintenance issues and technological deficiencies.
While a solution for funding is still being sought, whether it be from a special tax district or money from the Legislature, the current problems jail officials face aren’t going away.
A proposal was also announced to address the short-term problem by sending inmates currently housed at the aging facility elsewhere — specifically, the former juvenile facility in Sierra Vista for female inmates, while male inmates would be sent to Pinal County.
Because the county has waited for years to address a growing problem, the annual price tag would be several million dollars in housing and transportation costs to bring inmates to the facility and back for court appearances.
After final costs for the various plans are determined, the supervisors need to act without haste to put something in motion, whether it is rehabilitating a current structure like the one at Bisbee-Douglas International Airport or building a new facility.
Continuing to kick the can down the road and waiting for funding to drop from the sky will only see the facilities continue to age while local taxpayers shell out more and more to house and transport inmates to jails located outside of the county.
Increased opportunities for escape attempts, multiple long-distance treks across dangerous state highways and a lack of direct oversight over prisoners are just some of the additional challenges officers and their superiors would be confronted with.
These inconveniences and risks involved in the continuous transport of prisoners, as well as having them under another county’s authority, only add to the uncertainties correctional and court officials will have to deal with while waiting for a permanent solution.
Instead, the supervisors should act decisively and move forward with a plan that addresses the county’s needs for a safe place to hold the incarcerated, while providing much-needed mental health and other services along with keeping lawbreakers off the streets.
If a state funding source is not identified soon, the question needs to be placed before voters, whether they will support a half-cent sales tax increase or another mechanism to pay for either renovation or a brand new justice center.
Crime will never be eliminated. The importance of updated courts and criminal justice capabilities to confront the modern challenge of law enforcement cannot be overlooked any longer.
The alternatives will be either paying someone else to handle our problems for us, while exposing correctional officers and those who are incarcerated to additional dangers, or continuing to operate with substandard facilities.
Neither of those options would provide the criminal justice services Cochise County needs.
We need to support the men and women who work to keep those who would do us harm locked up as needed, as well as provide those committing crimes the help they need and get them out of the system and back into society.